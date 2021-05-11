ICICI Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates. Check Latest FD Rates Here

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has recently revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days 10 years.

ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.5% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than three months, 3.5% for FDs between three months and six months four days.

For FDs maturing in 185 days to less than a year, ICICI Bank gives a 4.4% interest rate after the latest revision. Fixed deposits with a maturity period of one year to 18 months will fetch an interest of 4.9%.

The bank will give 5% interest for deposits maturing in 18 months to less than two years. ICICI Bank offers an interest of 5.15% for deposits maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years. Long-term Deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 5 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.35%.

For deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years, the interest will be 5.50%.

FD rates for senior citizens

ICICI Bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. For maturity of FDs between 7 days to less than a month, the interest rate will be 3% for elderly people. For deposits maturing in a month to three months, ICICI Bank offers an interest of 3.5%. FDs maturing between 91 days to 184 days, will fetch an interest of 4%.

ICICI Bank gives 4.9% interest rates for fixed deposits maturing in 185 days to less than a year. For deposits maturing in one year to to less than one-and-half year, the interest will be 5.4%. For FDs up to two years, the bank provides an interest rate of 5.5% to senior citizens.

Those who are above 60 years of age, will get an interest of 5.65% for term deposits maturing in two years to three years. For FDs maturing in three years to five years, the interest rate will be 5.85%. Senior citizens will fetch an interest of 6.3% for deposits maturing in five years to 10 years.

“Senior citizen rates applicable only for domestic term deposits," the bank said. The interest are applicable on deposit of up to Rs 2 crore. ICICI bank staff (including retired staff) will get additional 1% rate of interest on domestic deposit below ₹2 crore, the bank said.

Another private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on FDs with effect from May 6.

