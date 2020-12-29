ICICI Bank, SBI, Wipro: Here are the Top Stocks for Today

SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for Nifty50 and Sensex as it was trading 41.50 points or 0.30 percent higher at 13,929.50 at 7:10 am. It is likely that the Indian market will open higher on December 29.

Here are the top stocks for investors today:

AU Small Finance Bank: A partnership between ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and the bank will offer customers need and goal-based life insurance.

ICICI Bank: Between November 27 to December 24, through open market transaction, Life Insurance Corporation has sold 2.002 percent stake in the bank which is equal to 13.8 crore shares. The LIC holding in the bank has reduced from 8.74 percent to 6.74 percent.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The appointment of Shobinder Duggal as the additional director has been approved by the company.

Punjab National Bank: The IT integration of all the branches of the erstwhile Union Bank of India has been completed by the bank.

Wipro: Today, the 9.500 crore buyback of the company starts. It is going to close on January 11.

Titan Company: On behalf of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Titan Commodity Trading Limited, the company has approved to provide Rs 906 crore worth of corporate guarantees to various banks.

Tube Investment of India: A one time settlement and restructuring of funded and guaranteed debt to CG Power has been completed by the company.

Great Eastern Shipping: The buyers have received two of the company’s oldest 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier ‘Jag Lateef’.

TVS Motor Company: In Bangladesh, a new bike has been introduced by the company. The model name is 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect.

3i Infotech: The sale of global software products to Azentio Software has been approved by the company.

Biocon: With the launch of the Tacrolimus capsules in the US, the company has expanded its generic formulations portfolio.