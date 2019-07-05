ICICI Bank Share Price Live: With the Union Budget 2019 In Sight, ICICI Bank Opens at 436.45
Union Budget 2019: The ICICI Bank stock has climbed a whopping 57% in the last one year, compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Aheade of the Union Budget 2019, the share price of ICICI Bank increased by 0.32% to open at 436.45. The stocks increased by 1.40 points.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 438.90 on 26 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 256.50 on 16 July 2018. The ICICI Bank stock has climbed a whopping 57% in the last one year, compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
Follow all latest updates from Union Budget 2019 here.
The Institution holding in the company stood at 88.79%, while Non-Institutions held 11.21%.
Global rating agency Fitch last month downgraded ICICI Bank’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-‘ and its viability rating to ‘bb+’ from ‘bbb-‘. The outlook on the IDR is stable. It has also affirmed ICICI Bank’s support rating at ‘3’ and support rating floor at ‘BB+’.
BB rating indicates speculative grade, while BBB points at good credit quality. The rating action comes as financial health of the private sector banks has weakened amid the challenges the
bank faces in its operating environment.
ICICI Bank is India’s largest private sector bank by consolidated assets. ICICI Bank’s subsidiaries include India’s leading private sector insurance, asset management and securities brokerage companies, and among the country’s largest private equity firms.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.60
|4.23
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|SBI
|370.00
|0.71
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Westlife Dev
|305.00
|-0.39
|Natco Pharma
|536.00
|0.68
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|733.05
|4.13
|SBI
|370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.40
|4.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,524.95
|2.13
|Bharti Infratel
|268.45
|2.03
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,516.35
|1.24
|Bharti Airtel
|366.65
|1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.15
|2.10
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.10
|1.29
|Bharti Airtel
|366.55
|1.09
|HUL
|1,807.70
|0.86
|Asian Paints
|1,370.10
|0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.50
|-4.94
|ONGC
|162.05
|-3.02
|UPL
|678.05
|-2.91
|NTPC
|139.75
|-2.58
|IOC
|152.85
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|91.55
|-4.88
|ONGC
|162.20
|-2.93
|NTPC
|139.80
|-2.48
|Coal India
|245.45
|-2.29
|TCS
|2,190.45
|-2.33
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
- Jasbir Jassi Says to Avoid Vulgar Content, Rappers Like Honey Singh Should be Banned and Punished
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Union Budget 2019: Expectations and Recommendations of Indian Automobile Industry
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s