Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

ICICI Bank Shares Can Double in Two Years, Says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley said that ICICI Bank is about to witness a ‘super-normal’ profit cycle on the back of market share gains and lower credit cost.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
ICICI Bank Shares Can Double in Two Years, Says Morgan Stanley
Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said that shares of private lender ICICI Bank Ltd have the potential to double in the next two years.

The firm expects ICICI Bank’s stock price to increase by 55% to Rs 775 per share in one year and 100% to Rs 1,035 in two years. The stock closed the session on Wednesday at Rs 506.75, down 0.8% from its previous close. Notably, it has surged over 41% in the last one year.

Morgan Stanley said that ICICI Bank is about to witness a ‘super-normal’ profit cycle on the back of market share gains and lower credit cost. This happens when big lenders start eating into the loan market share, while deposits also start moving quickly into private banks. “A large part of the share gain is concentrated in top three lenders, including ICICI Bank,” the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley added, “The funding franchise is entrenched, and ICICI’s cost of funds is now among the lowest in the group, implying a low risk of adverse selection unlike in the past. Deposit growth is at a decadal high and loan spreads and NIMs (net interest margins) are strong. This will likely drive 22% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) in core pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) between FY2019 and FY2022.”

Asset quality is likely to improve quickly, too, as the brokerage expects a sharp decline in provisions in FY20 formation of new non-performing loans slows. “If we are correct on balance sheet and earnings progression, there could be material re-rating over the next few quarters,” Morgan Stanley said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,100.70 +63.00 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 8.08
ICICI Bank 505.50 -1.02
HDFC 2,336.30 1.37
Zee Entertain 319.50 -0.06
SBI 343.55 2.40
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 7.65
Lemon Tree Hote 60.50 3.68
Indiabulls Hsg 268.10 3.53
Zee Entertain 319.50 -0.06
RBL Bank 367.65 5.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 8.08
UltraTechCement 4,234.65 2.96
SBI 343.55 2.40
Maruti Suzuki 7,294.40 2.38
Hindalco 203.00 2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 7.65
SBI 343.60 2.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,296.70 2.38
Sun Pharma 459.15 1.87
ONGC 132.70 1.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 225.30 -3.16
Cipla 468.00 -2.20
Larsen 1,335.50 -2.02
ICICI Bank 505.50 -1.02
ITC 246.95 -0.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,334.90 -2.05
ICICI Bank 505.65 -1.07
ITC 246.95 -0.86
Tata Steel 421.00 -0.81
NTPC 115.75 -0.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram