ICICI Bank Shares Fall Nearly 4% After Quarter Four Results
ICICI bank's total consolidated income rose to Rs 36,784.25 crore during the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 33,760.07 crore in the year-ago period.
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank fell by nearly 4 per cent Tuesday after the company's fourth-quarter earnings failed to impress investors.
The scrip dropped 3.77 per cent to close at Rs 386.25 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 4.33 per cent to Rs 384.
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank's shares declined 3.76 per cent to close at Rs 386.20 apiece.
On the traded volume front, 20.15 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over four crore shares on the NSE during the day.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank Monday posted a 2.45 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.
The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,142 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal 2017-18.
On a standalone basis, its profit fell to Rs 969 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 1,020 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.
Its total consolidated income rose to Rs 36,784.25 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 33,760.07 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets falling to 6.70 per cent of the gross loans as on March 31, 2019, as against 8.84 per cent at March-end 2018.
