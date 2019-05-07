Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICICI Bank Shares Fall Nearly 4% After Quarter Four Results

ICICI bank's total consolidated income rose to Rs 36,784.25 crore during the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 33,760.07 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICICI Bank Shares Fall Nearly 4% After Quarter Four Results
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank fell by nearly 4 per cent Tuesday after the company's fourth-quarter earnings failed to impress investors.

The scrip dropped 3.77 per cent to close at Rs 386.25 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 4.33 per cent to Rs 384.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank's shares declined 3.76 per cent to close at Rs 386.20 apiece.

On the traded volume front, 20.15 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over four crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank Monday posted a 2.45 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,170 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,142 crore in the January-March period of the previous fiscal 2017-18.

On a standalone basis, its profit fell to Rs 969 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 1,020 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Its total consolidated income rose to Rs 36,784.25 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 33,760.07 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's asset quality improved with the gross non-performing assets falling to 6.70 per cent of the gross loans as on March 31, 2019, as against 8.84 per cent at March-end 2018.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,276.63 -323.71 ( -0.84%)

NIFTY 50

11,497.90 -100.35 ( -0.87%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 386.50 -3.69
Reliance 1,343.50 -2.99
PC Jeweller 123.40 0.08
Zee Entertain 369.15 -4.80
Yes Bank 164.75 -0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,344.55 -2.91
ICICI Bank 386.25 -3.77
Mindtree 979.30 -0.06
PC Jeweller 123.60 0.24
SBI 305.85 -0.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,697.50 1.71
Wipro 293.85 1.03
Larsen 1,366.60 1.03
ONGC 171.70 0.91
Infosys 724.55 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,695.25 1.37
Larsen 1,366.65 1.14
Power Grid Corp 191.60 0.84
Infosys 723.55 0.79
ONGC 171.45 0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 369.15 -4.80
Tata Motors 190.95 -4.43
ICICI Bank 386.50 -3.69
Reliance 1,343.50 -2.99
BPCL 378.85 -2.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 190.90 -4.60
ICICI Bank 386.25 -3.77
Bharti Airtel 323.05 -3.10
Reliance 1,344.55 -2.91
Vedanta 163.40 -2.07
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram