BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

ICICI Bank Shares Slump 5% Despite Rise in Q4 Net Profit for FY 2019-20

Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

On Saturday, the bank reported a 26 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of 2019-20 at Rs 1,221 crore.

  • IANS Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Share this:

Share price of ICICI Bank plunged over 5 per cent, here on Monday, despite an improved quarterly result. The analysts attributed the slump to the lower-than-expected rise in profits.

At 2.26 p.m, the bank's share was trading on the BSE at Rs 321.70, lower by Rs 16.05 or 4.75 per cent from the previous close.

On Saturday, the bank reported a 26 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of 2019-20 at Rs 1,221 crore.

The bank made provisions, excluding those linked to Covid-19 and tax, worth Rs 3,242 crore in Q4 against Rs 2,725 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading