GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICICI Bank Shares Soar Over 9% Post Q2 Results

After a positive opening, shares of the company further soared 9.18 per cent to Rs 344 on BSE.

Updated:October 29, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICICI Bank Shares Soar Over 9% Post Q2 Results
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday brushed aside the September quarter earnings outcome and surged over 9 per cent.

After a positive opening, shares of the company further soared 9.18 per cent to Rs 344 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the company zoomed 9 per cent to Rs 344.35.

The stock was the top gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices during the morning trade.

ICICI Bank Friday reported a 42 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204.62 crore i the September 2018 quarter, on account of rise in bad loans.

The country's largest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,071.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income of the bank on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 31,914.82 crore as against Rs 30,190.54 crore a year ago.

On a standalone basis, its net profit fell by 56 per cent to Rs 908.88 crore in the said quarter as against Rs 2,058.19 crore in July-September 2017.

Asset quality was dented further as gross NPAs, as a percentage of gross advances, hit 8.54 per cent in the reported quarter as against 7.87 per cent as on September 30, 2017. In absolute terms, gross NPAs rose Rs 54,448.96 crore against Rs 44,488.54 crore.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,067.40 +718.09 ( +2.15%)

NIFTY 50

10,250.85 +220.85 ( +2.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 349.40 10.69
SBI 267.90 7.98
Yes Bank 181.30 0.33
HDFC 1,698.40 -0.22
Axis Bank 566.70 5.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 565.90 5.31
Ambuja Cements 192.90 1.34
ICICI Bank 349.15 10.82
Grasim 782.10 3.04
Yes Bank 181.25 0.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 771.55 12.82
ICICI Bank 349.40 10.69
SBI 267.90 7.98
Adani Ports 326.40 7.33
Axis Bank 566.70 5.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 349.15 10.82
SBI 268.05 8.04
Adani Ports 326.60 7.33
Axis Bank 565.90 5.31
Larsen 1,260.80 5.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,412.80 -2.28
HDFC Bank 1,926.30 -1.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,138.10 -1.77
Eicher Motors 21,461.90 -1.58
Bharti Airtel 294.10 -1.29
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,413.00 -2.22
HDFC Bank 1,924.00 -1.95
Kotak Mahindra 1,137.55 -1.85
Bharti Airtel 293.65 -1.56
HUL 1,553.85 -0.42
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...