ICICI Bank Shares Soar Over 9% Post Q2 Results
After a positive opening, shares of the company further soared 9.18 per cent to Rs 344 on BSE.
Image for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday brushed aside the September quarter earnings outcome and surged over 9 per cent.
After a positive opening, shares of the company further soared 9.18 per cent to Rs 344 on BSE.
At NSE, shares of the company zoomed 9 per cent to Rs 344.35.
The stock was the top gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices during the morning trade.
ICICI Bank Friday reported a 42 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204.62 crore i the September 2018 quarter, on account of rise in bad loans.
The country's largest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,071.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
However, total income of the bank on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 31,914.82 crore as against Rs 30,190.54 crore a year ago.
On a standalone basis, its net profit fell by 56 per cent to Rs 908.88 crore in the said quarter as against Rs 2,058.19 crore in July-September 2017.
Asset quality was dented further as gross NPAs, as a percentage of gross advances, hit 8.54 per cent in the reported quarter as against 7.87 per cent as on September 30, 2017. In absolute terms, gross NPAs rose Rs 54,448.96 crore against Rs 44,488.54 crore.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|349.40
|10.69
|SBI
|267.90
|7.98
|Yes Bank
|181.30
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,698.40
|-0.22
|Axis Bank
|566.70
|5.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|565.90
|5.31
|Ambuja Cements
|192.90
|1.34
|ICICI Bank
|349.15
|10.82
|Grasim
|782.10
|3.04
|Yes Bank
|181.25
|0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|771.55
|12.82
|ICICI Bank
|349.40
|10.69
|SBI
|267.90
|7.98
|Adani Ports
|326.40
|7.33
|Axis Bank
|566.70
|5.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|349.15
|10.82
|SBI
|268.05
|8.04
|Adani Ports
|326.60
|7.33
|Axis Bank
|565.90
|5.31
|Larsen
|1,260.80
|5.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,412.80
|-2.28
|HDFC Bank
|1,926.30
|-1.78
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,138.10
|-1.77
|Eicher Motors
|21,461.90
|-1.58
|Bharti Airtel
|294.10
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,413.00
|-2.22
|HDFC Bank
|1,924.00
|-1.95
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,137.55
|-1.85
|Bharti Airtel
|293.65
|-1.56
|HUL
|1,553.85
|-0.42
Live TV
