GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ICICI Bank Shares Tank Nearly 6%; MCap Plunges Rs 10,453 crore

The CBI has questioned a few officials of ICICI Bank as part of a preliminary enquiry to find out if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank giving Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICICI Bank Shares Tank Nearly 6%; MCap Plunges Rs 10,453 crore
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Bank plunged nearly 6 percent on Monday, wiping out Rs 10,452.84 crore from its market valuation amid controversy over alleged conflict of interest involving the lender and Videocon Group.

The stock tumbled 5.93 percent to end at Rs 261.90 on BSE. Intra-day, it dived 7 percent to Rs 258.90. At NSE, the stock plunged 5.92 percent to close at Rs 261.85.

Following the sharp fall, the company's market valuation eroded by Rs 10,452.84 crore to Rs 1,68,344.16 crore at close. The stock was the worst performer among blue-chips on both Sensex and Nifty indices on Monday.

On the volume front, 25.51 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 7 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Shares of Videocon Industries also fell 4.97 percent to Rs 12.42 - the lowest trading permissible limit for the day - on BSE.

With ICICI Bank embroiled in a controversy over alleged conflict of interest involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar, market regulator Sebi has begun looking into the matter for any possible disclosure and corporate governance-related lapses.

Earlier last week, some media reports mentioned about alleged involvement of Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon Group on quid pro quo basis.

The CBI has questioned a few officials of ICICI Bank as part of a preliminary enquiry to find out if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank giving Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

ICICI Bank said its board will meet today to review insolvency cases before National Company Law Tribunal, and other routine matters. This is the first time the board will meet after the alleged controversy broke out.

The bank said that the board meeting is routine in nature. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the bank said it has not received any communication from the Enforcement Directorate relating to enquiry into the loan to Videocon group.

"We confirm that ICICI Bank has not received any communication from the Enforcement Directorate relating to any enquiry into Videocon group as on date," it said.

The bank further said it was not aware of any information that had not been announced to the exchanges under regulations. The bank was asked by stock exchanges to clarify on the media report.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,255.36 +286.68 ( +0.87%)

Nifty 50

10,211.80 +98.10 ( +0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.85 -16.50 -5.93
Reliance 892.95 +10.25 +1.16
Maruti Suzuki 9,008.20 +147.10 +1.66
HDFC 1,838.05 +12.45 +0.68
Infosys 1,137.15 +5.35 +0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Federal Bank 90.20 +0.85 +0.95
Bandhan Bank 475.55 +7.25 +1.55
ICICI Bank 261.90 -16.50 -5.93
Tube Investment 253.10 +29.10 +12.99
Sandhar Technol 322.55 -9.45 -2.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 576.25 +30.80 +5.65
Lupin 777.10 +41.25 +5.61
Kotak Mahindra 1,096.55 +48.75 +4.65
Adani Ports 369.70 +15.60 +4.41
Tata Motors 339.15 +12.30 +3.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,097.40 +48.80 +4.65
Adani Ports 370.80 +16.15 +4.55
Tata Motors 338.80 +11.35 +3.47
Wipro 289.75 +8.30 +2.95
Tata Motors (D) 190.25 +6.35 +3.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.85 -16.50 -5.93
IOC 170.45 -6.15 -3.48
Axis Bank 499.05 -11.45 -2.24
Coal India 277.50 -5.80 -2.05
Hindalco 211.25 -3.30 -1.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 261.90 -16.50 -5.93
Axis Bank 498.20 -11.20 -2.20
Coal India 277.80 -5.70 -2.01
SBI 246.30 -3.80 -1.52
Bharti Airtel 394.45 -4.45 -1.12
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Baaghi 2 Review: Is It Worth the High?

Recommended For You