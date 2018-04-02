English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICICI Bank Shares Tumble on Probe Reports, RBI Fine
ICICI Bank's shares were down 6.3 percent at Rs 260.75 as of 11.40am IST after declining to Rs 258.80, their lowest since late October.
File photo of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: Shares of ICICI Bank, India's third-largest lender, plunged 7 percent to a five-month low on Monday after media reported its lending practices were the subject of a police investigation.
ICICI Bank's shares were down 6.3 percent at Rs 260.75 as of 11.40am IST after declining to Rs 258.80, their lowest since late October.
Police launched a preliminary inquiry about two months ago into Deepak Kochhar, the husband of ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing sources.
The probe also involves ICICI officials and Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon Group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company.
Last week, ICICI described as "malicious and unfounded" rumours circulating online alluding to conflicts of interest in ICICI's lending to Videocon and alleging that Kochhar favoured the conglomerate.
In a statement, the bank's board said "there is no question of any quid pro quo/nepotism/conflict of interest" in its lending decisions, and expressed confidence in the CEO.
India's banking sector is on edge after state-run Punjab National Bank said in February that it had unearthed a roughly $2 billion fraud. The case has stunned financial markets and led to heightened levels of shareholder concern around any wrongdoing at Indian banks.
Sentiment was also negative after the central bank fined ICICI 589 million rupees ($9.1 million) for not sticking to rules around the sale of government securities.
"While this fine will not have a material impact on earnings, it is negative on sentiment because other banks seem to have interpreted the rules correctly," said IDFC Securities in a research note to clients.
Also Watch
ICICI Bank's shares were down 6.3 percent at Rs 260.75 as of 11.40am IST after declining to Rs 258.80, their lowest since late October.
Police launched a preliminary inquiry about two months ago into Deepak Kochhar, the husband of ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing sources.
The probe also involves ICICI officials and Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon Group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company.
Last week, ICICI described as "malicious and unfounded" rumours circulating online alluding to conflicts of interest in ICICI's lending to Videocon and alleging that Kochhar favoured the conglomerate.
In a statement, the bank's board said "there is no question of any quid pro quo/nepotism/conflict of interest" in its lending decisions, and expressed confidence in the CEO.
India's banking sector is on edge after state-run Punjab National Bank said in February that it had unearthed a roughly $2 billion fraud. The case has stunned financial markets and led to heightened levels of shareholder concern around any wrongdoing at Indian banks.
Sentiment was also negative after the central bank fined ICICI 589 million rupees ($9.1 million) for not sticking to rules around the sale of government securities.
"While this fine will not have a material impact on earnings, it is negative on sentiment because other banks seem to have interpreted the rules correctly," said IDFC Securities in a research note to clients.
Also Watch
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|260.45
|-17.90
|-6.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,011.25
|+150.15
|+1.69
|Infosys
|1,135.70
|+3.90
|+0.34
|Reliance
|897.85
|+15.15
|+1.72
|HDFC
|1,834.95
|+9.35
|+0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Federal Bank
|90.20
|+0.85
|+0.95
|ICICI Bank
|260.50
|-17.90
|-6.43
|Bandhan Bank
|477.50
|+9.20
|+1.96
|Cadila Health
|384.55
|+5.90
|+1.56
|Navkar Corp
|172.60
|+21.15
|+13.97
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|574.00
|+28.55
|+5.23
|Aurobindo Pharm
|586.15
|+28.30
|+5.07
|Lupin
|770.35
|+34.50
|+4.69
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,091.80
|+44.00
|+4.20
|Bosch
|18,627.80
|+610.25
|+3.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,092.55
|+43.95
|+4.19
|Adani Ports
|363.15
|+8.50
|+2.40
|Tata Motors
|335.40
|+7.95
|+2.43
|Sun Pharma
|507.45
|+12.05
|+2.43
|Tata Motors (D)
|187.90
|+4.00
|+2.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|260.35
|-18.00
|-6.47
|IOC
|170.50
|-6.10
|-3.45
|Axis Bank
|495.90
|-14.60
|-2.86
|Hindalco
|210.65
|-3.90
|-1.82
|Coal India
|278.50
|-4.80
|-1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|260.50
|-17.90
|-6.43
|Axis Bank
|496.00
|-13.40
|-2.63
|Coal India
|278.65
|-4.85
|-1.71
|SBI
|246.00
|-4.10
|-1.64
|Bharti Airtel
|392.55
|-6.35
|-1.59
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dismissing Kohli and Dhoni on My Bucket List This IPL: Kuldeep
- Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Has the Last Laugh as Stoke Police Get Cheeky
- Defunct Chinese Space Laboratory Plunges Back to Earth over Pacific
- Deepika Padukone in a Black Outfit is What Dreams are Made of; See Pics
- Victoria Beckham's Staff 'Raging' Over Firing Of Workers