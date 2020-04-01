BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

ICICI Bank Slashes Interest Rate on Savings Account by 25 Basis Points

Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Savings bank accounts with deposits up to Rs 50 lakh will earn 3.25 per cent interest as against existing 3.5 per cent, it said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 10:38 PM IST
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Wednesday cut interest rates on savings accounts by 25 basis points for deposits up to Rs 2 crore.

The new rates will be effective from April 8, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

At the same time, it said, savings bank account with deposit over Rs 50 lakh but less than Rs 2 crore will fetch 3.75 per cent, from the current rate of 4 per cent.

The moderation in interest rate on savings bank account follows the rate reduction on both lending and term deposit side by a host of banks recently.

