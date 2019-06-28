Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

ICICI Bank-Videocon Case: ED Grills Chanda Kochhar, Husband and Venugopal Dhoot

The three deposed as part of a regular summon and their statement is being being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ICICI Bank-Videocon Case: ED Grills Chanda Kochhar, Husband and Venugopal Dhoot
File photo of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: The ED Friday questioned former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a money laundering case involving their business concern, officials said.

The three deposed as part of a regular summon and their statement is being being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

They have been grilled by the central agency in the past in connection with the alleged corruption case involving the bank and Videocon group.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last month questioned and recorded the statements of Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar over multiple sessions at its office in Delhi.

The agency is also preparing to analyse the details of assets of the Kochhars and others so that they can be provisionally attached under the anti-money laundering law.

Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar has also been grilled by the ED multiple times in the case.

The Kochhar couple and Dhoot were questioned at the ED's zonal office in Mumbai after the central agency conducted raids on March 1.

The searches were conducted at the premises of Chanda Kochhar, her family and Dhoot in Maharashtra's Mumbai and Aurangabad cities.

The ED registered a criminal case under the PMLA earlier this year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning Rs 1,875-crore of loans by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.

This action of the agency was based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI has named all the three and Dhoot's companies Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL) in its case.

The anti-corruption probe agency also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and NuPower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.

The CBI alleged that Dhoot had invested in Nupower through his firm Supreme Energy in a quid pro quo to loans cleared by ICICI Bank after Chanda Kochhar took over as the bank's CEO on May 1, 2009.

The ownership of Nupower and Supreme Energy changed hands through a complex web of shared transactions between Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot, the CBI alleged.

During its preliminary enquiry, the CBI found that six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011 in alleged violation of laid-down policies of ICICI Bank, which have now become part of the probe.

The loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, causing a loss ofRs 1,730 crore to the bank, it alleged.

The ED, sources said, is also probing at least two other instances of loans given by the ICICI Bank (during Chanda Kochhar's tenure) to Gujarat-based pharmaceutical firm Sterling Biotech and to Bhushan Steel group, both of which are under its probe for alleged money laundering charges.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,394.64 -191.77 ( -0.48%)

NIFTY 50

11,788.85 -52.70 ( -0.45%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,253.10 -1.65
Power Finance 134.20 -1.21
SBI 361.25 -0.25
Indiabulls Hsg 607.70 -3.15
HDFC Bank 2,443.75 -0.75
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 937.45 -0.62
Reliance 1,252.00 -1.79
Yes Bank 108.70 -3.29
HUL 1,787.30 0.70
Indiabulls Hsg 607.40 -3.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 311.95 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,681.10 1.07
Axis Bank 808.55 1.01
Bajaj Finserv 8,524.65 0.96
Adani Ports 410.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,678.40 1.05
Axis Bank 807.65 0.91
NTPC 141.35 0.75
Maruti Suzuki 6,534.00 0.71
HUL 1,787.30 0.70
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.75 -3.25
Indiabulls Hsg 607.70 -3.15
Bharti Infratel 267.05 -2.82
IndusInd Bank 1,410.50 -2.74
Coal India 253.80 -2.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.70 -3.29
IndusInd Bank 1,410.10 -2.85
Coal India 253.75 -2.25
Tata Motors 162.60 -1.96
Reliance 1,252.00 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram