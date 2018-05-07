GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
ICICI Bank’s Q4 Net Profit Plunges Nearly 50% to Rs 1,020 Crore

According to the lender, its net profit for the quarter under review decreased to Rs 1,020 crore from Rs 2,025 crore reported for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2018, 8:43 PM IST
File photo of ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Lending major ICICI Bank on Monday reported a massive decline of 49.63 per cent in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

According to the lender, its net profit for the quarter under review decreased to Rs 1,020 crore from Rs 2,025 crore reported for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

However, ICICI Bank's net interest income inched up to Rs 6,022 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from Rs 5,962 crore earned in the period ended March 31, 2017.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit for the fourth quarter declined by 45.17 per cent to Rs 1,142 crore from Rs 2,083 crore reported for the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

As per a BSE filing, the gross NPA (Non-Performing Asset) additions of Rs 15,737 crore in Q4. This includes Rs 9,968 crore of loans which were under RBI schemes and were classified as standard at December 31, 2017

"During Q4-2018, the gross additions to NPA were Rs 15,737 crore in Q4-2018. This included Rs 9,968 crore of loans which were under RBI schemes and classified as standard at December 31, 2017. The Revised Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets issued in February 2018 discontinued these schemes," the company said in a statement.

"Recoveries and upgrades from non-performing loans were Rs 4,234 crore in Q4-2018."

Besides, the company's standalone net profit for the fiscal ended March 31, 2018 dropped by 30.85 per cent to Rs 6,777 crore from Rs 9,801 crore for the year ended March 31, 2017 (FY2017).

In addition, the company's consolidated net profit for the fiscal under review declined by 24.30 per cent to 7,712 crore from Rs 10,188 crore in FY2017.

The company's Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share saying that the declaration of dividend is subject to requisite approvals.

"The bank has classified three borrower accounts in the gems and jewellery sector with fund-based outstanding of Rs 794.87 crore as fraud and non-performing and during Q4-2018 made a provision of Rs 289.45 crore through P&L account and Rs 505.42 crore by debiting reserves and surplus, as permitted by RBI," the filing said.

"Additionally, during Q4-2018, the Bank has also made provision for certain other fraud and non-performing cases by debiting reserves and surplus amounting to Rs 19.98 crore, as permitted by RBI."

"The provision made by debiting reserves and surplus will be reversed and accounted through the P&L account over the subsequent quarters of the year ending March 31, 2019."

