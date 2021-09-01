ICICI Bank Crosses Rs 5 Trillion Market Cap, Stands 2nd after HDFC Bank

Private lender ICICI bank has become the second lender in the country to cross the market cap of Rs 5 trillion. HDFC, India’s largest private lender holds first rank in this list. With this feat, ICICI Bank has become 7th company in the country to cross Rs 5 trillion market cap.

The shares of ICICI bank opened at Rs 721.45 in early trade. However, at 1301 hours, the scrip of the private lender rose by 0.73 per cent, up 5.25 at 724.10 per cent.

