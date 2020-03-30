BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

ICICI Introduces Banking Service on WhatsApp, Here’s All You Need to Know about It

Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)

To make it easy for people, the ICICI bank has now launched banking service on WhatsApp. Using this service is as simple as using WhatsApp for other chats.

Share this:

The hustle and bustle during Coronavirus lockdown have left a lot of people in doubts and confusions. One of the most affected sectors in these times is banking and finance. While it is an essential service, banks also have a responsibility to avoid the rush and promote social distancing.

A lot of banks have net banking and mobile banking services. However, not everyone knows how to use these services.

To make it easy for people, the ICICI bank has now launched banking service on WhatsApp. Using this service is as simple as using WhatsApp for other chats.


ICICI WhatsApp Banking Service: Here’s how to use it


Step 1: To facilitate it, one has to add the number 9324953001 to their contact book

Step 2: To avail it in Hindi language, add the number 9324953010

Step 3: Once you have added the number, send 'Hi' to this contact to start the conversation

Step 4: You will be connected through a secure and interactive menu through WhatsApp

Step 5: You are ready to use the services


Please note, starting the conversation on the above number means you are giving your approval to the Terms & Conditions of WhatsApp Banking.


There are a number of pros of using online WhatsApp banking service, including 24*7 availability, knowledge about offers, ICICI Bank ATM’s & branches near me, blocking/ unblocking debit and credit card and banking through secure encryption.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story