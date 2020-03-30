ICICI Introduces Banking Service on WhatsApp, Here’s All You Need to Know about It

The hustle and bustle during Coronavirus lockdown have left a lot of people in doubts and confusions. One of the most affected sectors in these times is banking and finance. While it is an essential service, banks also have a responsibility to avoid the rush and promote social distancing.

A lot of banks have net banking and mobile banking services. However, not everyone knows how to use these services.

To make it easy for people, the ICICI bank has now launched banking service on WhatsApp. Using this service is as simple as using WhatsApp for other chats.







ICICI WhatsApp Banking Service: Here’s how to use it







Step 1: To facilitate it, one has to add the number 9324953001 to their contact book



Step 2: To avail it in Hindi language, add the number 9324953010



Step 3: Once you have added the number, send 'Hi' to this contact to start the conversation



Step 4: You will be connected through a secure and interactive menu through WhatsApp



Step 5: You are ready to use the services







Please note, starting the conversation on the above number means you are giving your approval to the Terms & Conditions of WhatsApp Banking.







There are a number of pros of using online WhatsApp banking service, including 24*7 availability, knowledge about offers, ICICI Bank ATM’s & branches near me, blocking/ unblocking debit and credit card and banking through secure encryption.