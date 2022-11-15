ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Introduces Pru Sukh Samruddhi; All You Need To Know

ICICI Pru Sukh Samruddhi, a long-term savings scheme from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, was introduced on Monday, offering customers the advantages of guaranteed income, potential incentives, and life insurance for the duration of the policy.

According to a press statement from the investment firm, the programme offers women a larger maturity benefit to help them attain financial independence. Income and lump sum are the two main components of the plan.

Income Plan:

The income plan provides a set amount of tax-free income for a predetermined period that can be used to accomplish financial objectives. Customers also benefit from a lump amount upon maturity.

Additionally, the program’s Savings Wallet function enables users to increase their income rather than use it as payment. Secondly, during the policy term, the accumulated corpus in the wallet may be withdrawn in full or in part.

Further, the fund house’s Save the Day feature allows users to receive money on a date of their choosing. Customers may receive money on noteworthy milestones like wedding anniversaries, spouses’ birthdays, etc., making them more memorable.

Lump Sum Plan:

For major financial objectives like buying a home, paying for children’s further education, or estate planning, customers can create a considerable maturity corpus in the lump sum plan over an extended period.

Bonuses:

According to Amit Palta, chief distribution officer of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, achieving financial objectives like saving for a child’s education or purchasing a home requires preparation, which is why the ICICI Pru Sukh Samruddhi was created.

In addition to assured maturity benefits, annual bonuses can help strengthen their corpus, according to Palta, who also noted that the fund firm announced incentives for policyholders for 16 years running.

