Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ICICI Prudential Life Shares Surge 4% After Income Doubles up in Q4 Results

ICICI Life saw its total premium rising by 14.3% from Rs27,069 crore to Rs30,930 crore in 2018-19.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 25, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ICICI Prudential Life Shares Surge 4% After Income Doubles up in Q4 Results
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd stock rose as much as 4.4% on BSE today, as the company said its total income more than doubled in the March quarter to Rs 16,053.89 crore.

The company, however, reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs261.02 crore for the quarter ended March.

The stock was trading at Rs369.80, up 1.83% at 10:56am on BSE, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs379.45. The stock also saw a spurt in volume of shares being traded.

ICICI Life saw its total premium rising by 14.3% from Rs27,069 crore to Rs30,930 crore in 2018-19.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs1.55 per share of face value of Rs10 each.

With regard to the value of the new business (VNB), ICICI Prudential said the margin increased to 17% from 16.5% in the previous fiscal year. The absolute VNB for 2018-19 was Rs1,328 crore.

VNB is used to measure the profitability of the new business written in a period. It is the present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing of the new business contract.

After the March quarter results, CLSA raised its target price on the stock to Rs475 from Rs 450 earlier, maintaining its ‘buy’ rating on the company.

Over FY19-21, CLSA sees VNB rising at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%, aided by a rise in annualized premium equivalent. Additionally, over FY19-21, the global investment bank sees a 250 bps expansion in its margin towards 20%.

The embedded value (EV) of the company increased 15.1% to Rs21,623 crore at the end of March. EV is similar to the book value of companies in other sectors. It is sum of the company's net worth and the present value of all future profits to shareholders from the existing book of the company (including new business written in the year).

CLSA said lower dividend payout will support EV growth, and valuation is at a 40% discount to HDFC Life which increases the scope for a re-rating.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram