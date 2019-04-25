English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICICI Prudential Life Shares Surge 4% After Income Doubles up in Q4 Results
ICICI Life saw its total premium rising by 14.3% from Rs27,069 crore to Rs30,930 crore in 2018-19.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd stock rose as much as 4.4% on BSE today, as the company said its total income more than doubled in the March quarter to Rs 16,053.89 crore.
The company, however, reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs261.02 crore for the quarter ended March.
The stock was trading at Rs369.80, up 1.83% at 10:56am on BSE, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs379.45. The stock also saw a spurt in volume of shares being traded.
ICICI Life saw its total premium rising by 14.3% from Rs27,069 crore to Rs30,930 crore in 2018-19.
The company recommended a final dividend of Rs1.55 per share of face value of Rs10 each.
With regard to the value of the new business (VNB), ICICI Prudential said the margin increased to 17% from 16.5% in the previous fiscal year. The absolute VNB for 2018-19 was Rs1,328 crore.
VNB is used to measure the profitability of the new business written in a period. It is the present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing of the new business contract.
After the March quarter results, CLSA raised its target price on the stock to Rs475 from Rs 450 earlier, maintaining its ‘buy’ rating on the company.
Over FY19-21, CLSA sees VNB rising at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%, aided by a rise in annualized premium equivalent. Additionally, over FY19-21, the global investment bank sees a 250 bps expansion in its margin towards 20%.
The embedded value (EV) of the company increased 15.1% to Rs21,623 crore at the end of March. EV is similar to the book value of companies in other sectors. It is sum of the company's net worth and the present value of all future profits to shareholders from the existing book of the company (including new business written in the year).
CLSA said lower dividend payout will support EV growth, and valuation is at a 40% discount to HDFC Life which increases the scope for a re-rating.
The company, however, reported a 23% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs261.02 crore for the quarter ended March.
The stock was trading at Rs369.80, up 1.83% at 10:56am on BSE, after hitting an intra-day high of Rs379.45. The stock also saw a spurt in volume of shares being traded.
ICICI Life saw its total premium rising by 14.3% from Rs27,069 crore to Rs30,930 crore in 2018-19.
The company recommended a final dividend of Rs1.55 per share of face value of Rs10 each.
With regard to the value of the new business (VNB), ICICI Prudential said the margin increased to 17% from 16.5% in the previous fiscal year. The absolute VNB for 2018-19 was Rs1,328 crore.
VNB is used to measure the profitability of the new business written in a period. It is the present value of all future profits to shareholders measured at the time of writing of the new business contract.
After the March quarter results, CLSA raised its target price on the stock to Rs475 from Rs 450 earlier, maintaining its ‘buy’ rating on the company.
Over FY19-21, CLSA sees VNB rising at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%, aided by a rise in annualized premium equivalent. Additionally, over FY19-21, the global investment bank sees a 250 bps expansion in its margin towards 20%.
The embedded value (EV) of the company increased 15.1% to Rs21,623 crore at the end of March. EV is similar to the book value of companies in other sectors. It is sum of the company's net worth and the present value of all future profits to shareholders from the existing book of the company (including new business written in the year).
CLSA said lower dividend payout will support EV growth, and valuation is at a 40% discount to HDFC Life which increases the scope for a re-rating.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
- For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault
- Tiger Shroff on Dancing with Alia Bhatt in SOTY 2: She is Better Than Me in This One
- TikTok Fans are Thanking Madras High Court After Ban Lifted on 'Most-Loved' App
- Desi Delight: Chinese Naval Officers Enjoy 'Chole-Bhature' On-Board INS Shakti in China
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results