English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ICPA Pilots on War-path With Air India Management on New Wage Pact Delay
As per the ICPA circular, the members have been asked to not accept duty to replace a pilot opting out at the last minute unless intimated at least 12 hrs in advance.
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Seeking a new wage agreement, struggling Air India's Airbus fleet pilots' body ICPA has decided to operate flights only according to the laid down rules till its demands are met, a source said.
The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) had on Tuesday issued directives in the form of a safety circular to its around 800 members, the source said.
"We had signed a wage agreement with the management for three years in 2016 and the new pact is due. But the management late last year said it would not get into any new wage pact now. We are opposed to it and so have decided to work according to rules in protest," said the source.
As per the ICPA circular, the members have been asked to not accept duty to replace a pilot opting out at the last minute unless intimated at least 12 hrs in advance.
"Pilots are advised to report sick if they are fatigued or stressed and follow the laid-down sick report and fit report procedures," it said in the directives.
The association has also asked its members not to give consent for any exemption to the DGCA-mandated duty hours and rest period norms and also not to perform visual approaches.
"Pilot defect report (PDR or flight report book) will be signed only after all cargo doors are closed and ensuring proper closure of doors by personally carrying out external walk around," the ICPA said.
"All defects to be positively written in PDR and cleared on MEL (minimum equipment list). The defect is to be
mentioned in the PDR and accept the aircraft only if it is a go item as per the MEL," the directives added.
The association has also directed its members not to attend/reply to any mode of communication from the management during weekly rest, among others.
The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) had on Tuesday issued directives in the form of a safety circular to its around 800 members, the source said.
"We had signed a wage agreement with the management for three years in 2016 and the new pact is due. But the management late last year said it would not get into any new wage pact now. We are opposed to it and so have decided to work according to rules in protest," said the source.
As per the ICPA circular, the members have been asked to not accept duty to replace a pilot opting out at the last minute unless intimated at least 12 hrs in advance.
"Pilots are advised to report sick if they are fatigued or stressed and follow the laid-down sick report and fit report procedures," it said in the directives.
The association has also asked its members not to give consent for any exemption to the DGCA-mandated duty hours and rest period norms and also not to perform visual approaches.
"Pilot defect report (PDR or flight report book) will be signed only after all cargo doors are closed and ensuring proper closure of doors by personally carrying out external walk around," the ICPA said.
"All defects to be positively written in PDR and cleared on MEL (minimum equipment list). The defect is to be
mentioned in the PDR and accept the aircraft only if it is a go item as per the MEL," the directives added.
The association has also directed its members not to attend/reply to any mode of communication from the management during weekly rest, among others.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Infosys
|683.50
|0.56
|Reliance
|1,098.05
|-0.85
|Yes Bank
|184.25
|-1.42
|Praj Industries
|152.10
|10.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.00
|-0.19
|Aurobindo Pharm
|769.80
|-0.76
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Infosys
|683.70
|0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.15
|-3.24
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.93
|Bharti Infratel
|277.20
|-2.75
|TCS
|1,842.55
|-2.44
|Larsen
|1,369.60
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.40
|-3.26
|Tata Motors
|180.30
|-2.83
|TCS
|1,841.95
|-2.45
|Yes Bank
|183.95
|-1.47
|Larsen
|1,370.20
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results