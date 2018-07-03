GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IDBI Bank Employees Oppose Proposed Take Over by LIC

IDBI employees saying this is a clear move to privatise it, bypassing the assurance given to Parliament.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2018, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IDBI Bank Employees Oppose Proposed Take Over by LIC
File photo: IDBI Bank.
New Delhi: IDBI Bank officers have opposed the proposed 51 per cent acquisition of the bank's stake by LIC, saying this is a clear move to privatise it, bypassing the assurance given to Parliament.

"The subjective move of the Government of India tantamount to reneging on the solemn assurance given by the then Finance Minister of the NDA Government on the floor of Parliament on December 8, 2003 that post conversion, the government shall at all times, maintain not less than 51 per cent of the issued capital of the Company.

"This solemn assurance given on the floor of Parliament forms part of the records of the Parliamentary Committee on Assurances formed the very basis for the ultimate passage of the IDBI (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Bill, 2002," All India IDBI Officers' Association General Secretary Vithal Koteswara Rao said in a representation to Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Taking into consideration the fact that the bank has been consecutively posting healthy operating profits, burgeoning provisioning to NPAs and write offs are acting as a drag on the bottom line of the bank, he said.

"While we demand of the Government of India to put in place stringent measures for recovering the Non-Performing Assets and fix accountability on all the concerned for the burgeoning Non-Performing Assets and mammoth write offs, we fervently urge upon the Government of India to rescind its contemplated move to divest its equity in IDBI Bank below 51 per cent in contravention of the solemn assurance given by the NDA Government to Parliament," Rao added.

As the contemplated decision which is only a facade for virtual privatisation of IDBI Bank will adversely impact the interests of the officers and workmen staff, the United Forum of IDBI officers and employees through this letter registers unequivocal opposition and protest over the reported decision of the government to dilute its stake in the bank in favour of LIC leading to privatisation of the bank, he noted.

In the unfortunate eventuality of the government failing to review its stand in the matter, the officers and employees of IDBI Bank will be left with no other option but to take recourse to organisational forms of action which on our part are anxious to avoid at this juncture, Rao said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,378.60 +114.19 ( +0.32%)

Nifty 50

10,699.90 +42.60 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 566.00 +5.50 +0.98
TCS 1,874.05 +22.70 +1.23
Infosys 1,353.75 +19.05 +1.43
Reliance 971.30 +10.70 +1.11
Just Dial 568.35 +37.40 +7.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Comm 587.75 -3.35 -0.57
Tata Motors 269.50 +2.25 +0.84
Tata Steel 566.50 +5.55 +0.99
Just Dial 568.70 +38.35 +7.23
Vakrangee 60.40 -3.15 -4.96
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 640.40 +23.40 +3.79
Sun Pharma 573.60 +10.45 +1.86
Bajaj Finserv 5,885.20 +106.90 +1.85
Maruti Suzuki 8,975.15 +154.10 +1.75
Lupin 903.10 +13.65 +1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 573.65 +10.10 +1.79
Maruti Suzuki 8,979.50 +151.90 +1.72
Infosys 1,353.65 +19.20 +1.44
ONGC 157.85 +2.00 +1.28
Hero Motocorp 3,453.50 +39.90 +1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 231.05 -8.80 -3.67
Bharti Infratel 291.50 -7.40 -2.48
ICICI Bank 272.90 -4.50 -1.62
HDFC 1,879.70 -17.40 -0.92
UltraTechCement 3,749.85 -27.45 -0.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 230.95 -7.75 -3.25
ICICI Bank 272.95 -4.50 -1.62
HDFC 1,883.45 -10.65 -0.56
SBI 257.75 -1.35 -0.52
Power Grid Corp 184.50 -0.75 -0.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery