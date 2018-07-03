English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IDBI Bank Employees Oppose Proposed Take Over by LIC
IDBI employees saying this is a clear move to privatise it, bypassing the assurance given to Parliament.
File photo: IDBI Bank.
New Delhi: IDBI Bank officers have opposed the proposed 51 per cent acquisition of the bank's stake by LIC, saying this is a clear move to privatise it, bypassing the assurance given to Parliament.
"The subjective move of the Government of India tantamount to reneging on the solemn assurance given by the then Finance Minister of the NDA Government on the floor of Parliament on December 8, 2003 that post conversion, the government shall at all times, maintain not less than 51 per cent of the issued capital of the Company.
"This solemn assurance given on the floor of Parliament forms part of the records of the Parliamentary Committee on Assurances formed the very basis for the ultimate passage of the IDBI (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Bill, 2002," All India IDBI Officers' Association General Secretary Vithal Koteswara Rao said in a representation to Union Minister Arun Jaitley.
Taking into consideration the fact that the bank has been consecutively posting healthy operating profits, burgeoning provisioning to NPAs and write offs are acting as a drag on the bottom line of the bank, he said.
"While we demand of the Government of India to put in place stringent measures for recovering the Non-Performing Assets and fix accountability on all the concerned for the burgeoning Non-Performing Assets and mammoth write offs, we fervently urge upon the Government of India to rescind its contemplated move to divest its equity in IDBI Bank below 51 per cent in contravention of the solemn assurance given by the NDA Government to Parliament," Rao added.
As the contemplated decision which is only a facade for virtual privatisation of IDBI Bank will adversely impact the interests of the officers and workmen staff, the United Forum of IDBI officers and employees through this letter registers unequivocal opposition and protest over the reported decision of the government to dilute its stake in the bank in favour of LIC leading to privatisation of the bank, he noted.
In the unfortunate eventuality of the government failing to review its stand in the matter, the officers and employees of IDBI Bank will be left with no other option but to take recourse to organisational forms of action which on our part are anxious to avoid at this juncture, Rao said.
Also Watch
"The subjective move of the Government of India tantamount to reneging on the solemn assurance given by the then Finance Minister of the NDA Government on the floor of Parliament on December 8, 2003 that post conversion, the government shall at all times, maintain not less than 51 per cent of the issued capital of the Company.
"This solemn assurance given on the floor of Parliament forms part of the records of the Parliamentary Committee on Assurances formed the very basis for the ultimate passage of the IDBI (Transfer of Undertaking and Repeal) Bill, 2002," All India IDBI Officers' Association General Secretary Vithal Koteswara Rao said in a representation to Union Minister Arun Jaitley.
Taking into consideration the fact that the bank has been consecutively posting healthy operating profits, burgeoning provisioning to NPAs and write offs are acting as a drag on the bottom line of the bank, he said.
"While we demand of the Government of India to put in place stringent measures for recovering the Non-Performing Assets and fix accountability on all the concerned for the burgeoning Non-Performing Assets and mammoth write offs, we fervently urge upon the Government of India to rescind its contemplated move to divest its equity in IDBI Bank below 51 per cent in contravention of the solemn assurance given by the NDA Government to Parliament," Rao added.
As the contemplated decision which is only a facade for virtual privatisation of IDBI Bank will adversely impact the interests of the officers and workmen staff, the United Forum of IDBI officers and employees through this letter registers unequivocal opposition and protest over the reported decision of the government to dilute its stake in the bank in favour of LIC leading to privatisation of the bank, he noted.
In the unfortunate eventuality of the government failing to review its stand in the matter, the officers and employees of IDBI Bank will be left with no other option but to take recourse to organisational forms of action which on our part are anxious to avoid at this juncture, Rao said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|566.00
|+5.50
|+0.98
|TCS
|1,874.05
|+22.70
|+1.23
|Infosys
|1,353.75
|+19.05
|+1.43
|Reliance
|971.30
|+10.70
|+1.11
|Just Dial
|568.35
|+37.40
|+7.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Comm
|587.75
|-3.35
|-0.57
|Tata Motors
|269.50
|+2.25
|+0.84
|Tata Steel
|566.50
|+5.55
|+0.99
|Just Dial
|568.70
|+38.35
|+7.23
|Vakrangee
|60.40
|-3.15
|-4.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|640.40
|+23.40
|+3.79
|Sun Pharma
|573.60
|+10.45
|+1.86
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,885.20
|+106.90
|+1.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,975.15
|+154.10
|+1.75
|Lupin
|903.10
|+13.65
|+1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|573.65
|+10.10
|+1.79
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,979.50
|+151.90
|+1.72
|Infosys
|1,353.65
|+19.20
|+1.44
|ONGC
|157.85
|+2.00
|+1.28
|Hero Motocorp
|3,453.50
|+39.90
|+1.17
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|231.05
|-8.80
|-3.67
|Bharti Infratel
|291.50
|-7.40
|-2.48
|ICICI Bank
|272.90
|-4.50
|-1.62
|HDFC
|1,879.70
|-17.40
|-0.92
|UltraTechCement
|3,749.85
|-27.45
|-0.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|230.95
|-7.75
|-3.25
|ICICI Bank
|272.95
|-4.50
|-1.62
|HDFC
|1,883.45
|-10.65
|-0.56
|SBI
|257.75
|-1.35
|-0.52
|Power Grid Corp
|184.50
|-0.75
|-0.40
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs England, 1st T20 International Live: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR Now Locally Made in India, Launched at Rs 12.1 Lakh
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video