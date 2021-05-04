IDBI Bank, L&T Technology Services, JSW Energy, Tata Chemicals: Top Stocks For Investors on May 4

Indian benchmark indices were trading higher in pre-open session on Tuesday, May 4, amid mixed global cues. At 09:02 IST, the BSE Sensex was up 252.57 points or 0.52 percent at 48, 971.09. The Nifty was up 23.80 points or 0.16 percent at 14,658.00, moneycontrol.com reported.

Top stock to look for the day:

L&T Technology Services

The company reported a profit of Rs 204.8 crore in Q4FY21, with its revenue jumpedto Rs 1,446.6 crore from Rs 1,400.7 crore QoQ. InQ3FY21, the consolidated profit was marked atRs 186.1 crore.

Tata Metaliks

According to bulk deals data, Eam Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund LP bought 1,67,334 equity shares of the company at Rs 1,179.42 per share and First State Superannuation Scheme purchased 1,91,015 equity shares of Tata Metaliks at Rs 1,179.42 per share on the NSE. However, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 1.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,254.57 per share on the NSE.

IDBI Bank

The private sector bank reported its first annual profit in five years, posting a net profit of Rs 1,359 crore. It had reported a net loss of Rs 12,887 crore in FY2019-20.

JSW Energy

JSW Renew Energy signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a contracted capacity of 540 MW out of total awarded capacity of 810 MW. This will be the single largest PPA for the wind/blended wind category in the industry.

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals

M T Corporation sold 5,61,900 equity shares of the company at Rs 24.86 per share and Shah Manish J sold 4.3 lakh equity shares of the establishment at Rs 28.43 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tata Chemicals

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 29.26 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 197.56 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue jumped to Rs 2,636.21 crore from Rs 2,378.09 crore.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals

The company has added two fully automated packaging lines to its existing capacity which have been approved by the UK-MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU).

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9.36 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2.83 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue rose to Rs 366.07 crore from Rs 342.52 crore.

Aarti Drugs

The pharmaceutical company’s long-term credit rating on the bank facilities of the company at AA-/Stable and short-term credit rating at A1+ was reaffirmed by CRISIL.

Nava Bharat Ventures

The company has entered into a binding agreement for the sale of their plant at Samalkot, Andhra Pradesh. It will include equipment and exclude land holdings.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes

The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 34.34 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.13 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue increased to Rs 467.9 crore from Rs 228.88 crore YoY.

Home First Finance Company India

The company reported a profit of Rs 31 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 12 crore in the corresponding period. Its total income rose to Rs 136 crore from Rs 106 crore.

Motherson Sumi Systems

Motherson Rolling Stock Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V. (MRSM) subsidiary has completed acquisition of Bombardier Transportation’s manufacturing site for electrical wiring and interconnection systems in Huehuetoca, Mexico.

Zuari Agro Chemicals

The company’s ammonia and urea plants have been shut down for annual maintenance from May 3. The company will inform once the plant operations resume.

Southern Gas

Shashidhar Dattanand Haridas resigned as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly results

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Apollo Pipes, DCM Shriram, IIFL Securities, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Adani Total Gas, Bhagiradha Chemicals, EIH Associated Hotels, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Greaves Cotton, Elango Industries, Suven Life Sciences, Elantas Beck India, Morepen Laboratories, RBL Bank, Skipper, and Vikas WSP among others will release quarterly earnings on May 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here