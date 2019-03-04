LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IDBI Bank Receives Nod to Handle Import, Exports Transactions With Iran

Bilateral trade between India and Iran increased to USD 13.8 billion in 2017-18 from USD 12.9 billion in the previous fiscal. However, India's exports were only worth USD 2.5 billion to that country.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IDBI Bank Receives Nod to Handle Import, Exports Transactions With Iran
File photo: IDBI Bank.
Loading...
New Delhi: The IDBI Bank has received government nod to handle import and export transactions with Iran, a move which would help in promoting two-way trade amid US sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation, industry sources said.

US President Donald Trump had in May last year withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, re-imposing economic sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation. Some sanctions took effect from August 6, 2018 while those affecting the oil and banking sectors started from November 4, 2018.

According to sources, IDBI Bank has been identified to route the payments. UCO Bank had in the previous round of sanctions handled rupee payments.

India used to pay its third largest oil supplier in euros using European banking channels. But this channel is also blocked from November last year.

Iran is India's third-largest oil supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. It was India's second biggest supplier of crude oil after Saudi Arabia till 2010-11 but sanctions by the West over its suspected nuclear programme relegated it to the seventh spot in the subsequent years. In 2013-14 and 2014-15, India bought 11 million tonnes (MT) and 10.95 MT of crude, respectively from Iran.

Bilateral trade between India and Iran increased to USD 13.8 billion in 2017-18 from USD 12.9 billion in the previous fiscal. However, India's exports were only worth USD 2.5 billion to that country.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that more banks should get permission for trade with Iran.

"This will generate healthy competition between UCO and IDBI encouraging them to be more customers friendly and thereby benefitting exim community," FIEO President Ganesh Kumar Gupta said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,063.81 +196.37 ( +0.55%)

NIFTY 50

10,863.50 +71.00 ( +0.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 237.60 2.79
Reliance 1,226.05 -0.41
TCS 1,995.40 0.60
Bharti Airtel 307.65 -3.27
SBI Life Insura 607.90 5.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 612.25 5.47
Bajaj Finserv 6,443.35 -0.36
ICICI Bank 353.50 1.35
Yes Bank 237.40 2.68
Reliance 1,226.70 -0.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 486.35 4.21
HPCL 232.70 4.19
Yes Bank 237.60 2.79
IndusInd Bank 1,514.10 2.73
Indiabulls Hsg 671.90 2.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,516.30 2.94
Yes Bank 237.40 2.68
Vedanta 173.20 2.24
Coal India 232.40 1.77
Maruti Suzuki 6,933.20 1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 307.65 -3.27
Bajaj Auto 2,863.50 -1.28
Axis Bank 702.40 -1.01
Asian Paints 1,392.35 -0.91
UPL 869.75 -0.89
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 307.05 -3.43
Bajaj Auto 2,862.90 -1.16
Asian Paints 1,392.15 -0.92
Axis Bank 703.10 -0.88
Reliance 1,226.70 -0.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram