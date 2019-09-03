Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IDBI Bank Shares Surge as Cabinet Approves Rs 9,000 Crore Infusion

Earlier in the Union Budget, the government said it will infuse Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks to increase access to credit.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
IDBI Bank Shares Surge as Cabinet Approves Rs 9,000 Crore Infusion
File photo: IDBI Bank.
Loading...

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved of recapitalisation of IDBI Bank on one-time basis, in which the government will infuse Rs 4,557 crore, and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will infuse Rs 4,700 crore.

“Cabinet clears recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with one-time infusion of funds by both the government and LIC. Will help both IDBI and LIC, and shows government's commitment to take banking to a sound level," the government said in a tweet.

Earlier in the Union Budget, the government said it will infuse Rs 70,000 crore into public sector banks to increase access to credit.

Shares of IDBI Bank saw a sudden spike and surged almost 11 per cent on BSE after reports of capital infusion.

CNBC TV18 reported that the Cabinet has approved plans to infuse over Rs 9,000 crore in IDBI Bank to raise capital adequacy ratio.

Shares of the company opened at the same level of the previous close at Rs 26.75 and touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 29.65 and Rs 26.05 on BSE in the trade so far.

The bank was eyeing to raise capital from its majority shareholders--Life Insurance Corporation of India (which owns 51 percent stake) and the government of India (46 per cent stake) before September 30, 2019, to meet capital requirements.

On August 27, S&P Global Ratings placed its 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term foreign currency issuer credit ratings on IDBI Bank on Credit Watch with negative implications.

