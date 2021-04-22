IDBI Invites Application for Chief Data Officer, Other Posts; Check Details Here

The Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has invited applications for Chief Data Officer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and Head- Digital Banking posts from experienced candidates on a contractual basis. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of IDBI bank atidbibank.inon or before May 3.

Candidates must note that they can apply for anyone post. The selected candidates will be appointed for a period of 3 years (expandable up to 5 years).

Check the application process, eligibility criteria, and other details below.

Education qualification: Applicants must hold a full-time engineering degree in the relevant stream from any recognized University/college.

Age limit: Upper age limit must not exceed 45 years as of March 31, 2021. For Chief Information Security Officer and Head-Digital Banking, the upper age limit is 55 years.

Work experience: Candidates must have overall IT experience of 18 to 20 years, preferably in Banks.

There are a total of 6 vacancies available for this recruitment drive.

The selected candidates will get an annual CTC of Rs 45 lakhs to Rs 60 lakhs based on their profiles.

Step 1. Visit the official website of IDBI atidbibank.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘Career’ link available on the homepage

Step 3. Open the advertisement ‘Appointment of Expert – Information Technology (IT) & CISO (Contract Basis)

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the application form and fill in the required details carefully

Step 5. Send the duly filled application form to “recruitment@idbi.co.in”

The selection process for IDBI recruitment will be conducted on the basis of preliminary screening and the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, qualifications, and experience. Applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria and experience requirements will be called for a personal interview. The final selection will be done on the basis of the interview and the marks scored by the candidates.

For further details click herehttps://www.idbibank.in/pdf/ careers/Detailed- Advertisement-Expert-On- Contract-IT-CISCO-.pdf

