GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IDFC Bank to be Renamed as IDFC First Bank

The Board of Directors of IDFC Bank at its meeting on Wednesday decided to seek approval of the Reserve Bank of India to rename the bank as 'IDFC First Bank Limited'.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IDFC Bank to be Renamed as IDFC First Bank
Image for representation
Loading...
Mumbai: IDFC Bank has proposed to change its name to 'IDFC First Bank Ltd' as it is in the process of amalgamating non-banking financial company Capital First with itself.

The Board of Directors of IDFC Bank at its meeting on Wednesday decided to seek approval of the Reserve Bank of India to rename the bank as 'IDFC First Bank Limited', the new private sector lender said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

"The change of name would further require approvals of statutory/ regulatory authorities including the Registrar of Companies, Shareholders and other Stakeholders, as may be required," it added.

The bank further said the Amalgamation of Capital First with IDFC Bank "is now at an advanced stage" and has received approvals from the Competition Commission of India, stock exchanges, RBI and the shareholders and creditors of all the parties involved.

The approvals from the National Company Law Tribunals, it said are awaited.

Warburg Pincus-backed Capital First and IDFC Bank, with this merger in an all-stock deal, would create a Rs 88,000-crore combined entity.

The share swap ratio for the merger is fixed at 139:10, meaning IDFC Bank will issue 139 shares for every 10 shares of Capital First. IDFC had applied for a banking licence in 2013 and got in-principle approval for the same from the RBI in the following year.

IDFC Bank was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

33,690.09 -343.87 ( -1.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,124.90 -99.85 ( -0.98%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,968.80 -1.18
Reliance 1,030.80 -1.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,723.20 -0.67
NTPC 162.30 -0.46
Bajaj Finance 2,335.00 1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,724.70 -0.65
Yes Bank 198.35 -2.77
Reliance 1,030.20 -1.57
Indiabulls Hsg 688.65 -7.28
Axis Bank 560.00 -0.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 318.55 3.16
HCL Tech 1,004.85 2.46
IOC 140.10 1.85
Coal India 282.20 1.79
Asian Paints 1,200.05 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 319.35 3.30
Coal India 281.65 1.66
Kotak Mahindra 1,188.55 0.96
Asian Paints 1,200.60 0.89
Power Grid Corp 190.95 0.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 689.10 -7.29
Bharti Airtel 295.55 -6.43
UPL 599.45 -3.75
Vedanta 204.60 -3.45
Hindalco 222.35 -3.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 295.85 -6.60
Vedanta 204.50 -3.47
Tata Motors 165.40 -3.02
Adani Ports 304.45 -2.98
Yes Bank 198.35 -2.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...