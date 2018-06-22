English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IHM Recruitment 2018: 120 Supervisor Posts at Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Chennai
The walk-in interviews will be held on 25, 27 and 29 June, 2018
Image for representation.
IHM Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 120 vacancies for the post of Supervisor (Hospitality) has been released on the official website of Institute of Hotel Management, Chennai - ihmchennai.org. IHM aims to recruit candidates in different locations in South viz Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chennai on Contract basis for a period of 2 years, extendable by 1 more year based on requirement and satisfactory performance. The Institute is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 25th/27th/29th June 2018 for which interested and eligible candidates can appear as per the schedule mentioned below:
25th June 2018 - Chennai - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, 4th Cross Street, C.l.T. Campus, TTTI- Taramani PO: Chennai-600 113
27th June 2018 - Tamilnadu - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Near M.S.Building & SKSJTI Hostel, S.J.Polytechnic Campus, Bengaluru-560 001
29th June 2018 - Kerala - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, G.V.Raja Road, Kovalam,Thiruvananthapuram695 527
Official Advertisement: http://www.ihmchennai.org/ihmchennai/Notification/Notification_for_Walk_in_Interview_at_South_Zone.PDF
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be B.Sc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration from Institution recognised by NCHMCT /Government of India/AICTE/ UGC with minimum 2 years experience in F&B Industry (production/ service/industrial Catering etc.) of units having FSSAI certification.
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.25,000 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
