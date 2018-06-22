IHM Recruitment 2018: 120 Supervisor Posts at Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Chennai

IHM Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 120 vacancies for the post of Supervisor (Hospitality) has been released on the official website of Institute of Hotel Management, Chennai - ihmchennai.org. IHM aims to recruit candidates in different locations in South viz Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chennai on Contract basis for a period of 2 years, extendable by 1 more year based on requirement and satisfactory performance. The Institute is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 25th/27th/29th June 2018 for which interested and eligible candidates can appear as per the schedule mentioned below:- Chennai - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, 4th Cross Street, C.l.T. Campus, TTTI- Taramani PO: Chennai-600 113- Tamilnadu - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Near M.S.Building & SKSJTI Hostel, S.J.Polytechnic Campus, Bengaluru-560 001- Kerala - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, G.V.Raja Road, Kovalam,Thiruvananthapuram695 527The applicant must be B.Sc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration from Institution recognised by NCHMCT /Government of India/AICTE/ UGC with minimum 2 years experience in F&B Industry (production/ service/industrial Catering etc.) of units having FSSAI certification.The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.25,000 per month.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.