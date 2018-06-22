GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IHM Recruitment 2018: 120 Supervisor Posts at Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Chennai

The walk-in interviews will be held on 25, 27 and 29 June, 2018

Partner Content

Updated:June 22, 2018, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IHM Recruitment 2018: 120 Supervisor Posts at Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Chennai
Image for representation.
IHM Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 120 vacancies for the post of Supervisor (Hospitality) has been released on the official website of Institute of Hotel Management, Chennai - ihmchennai.org. IHM aims to recruit candidates in different locations in South viz Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Chennai on Contract basis for a period of 2 years, extendable by 1 more year based on requirement and satisfactory performance. The Institute is organizing Walk-in Interviews on 25th/27th/29th June 2018 for which interested and eligible candidates can appear as per the schedule mentioned below:

25th June 2018 - Chennai - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, 4th Cross Street, C.l.T. Campus, TTTI- Taramani PO: Chennai-600 113

27th June 2018 - Tamilnadu - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Near M.S.Building & SKSJTI Hostel, S.J.Polytechnic Campus, Bengaluru-560 001

29th June 2018 - Kerala - Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, G.V.Raja Road, Kovalam,Thiruvananthapuram695 527

Official Advertisement: http://www.ihmchennai.org/ihmchennai/Notification/Notification_for_Walk_in_Interview_at_South_Zone.PDF
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be B.Sc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration from Institution recognised by NCHMCT /Government of India/AICTE/ UGC with minimum 2 years experience in F&B Industry (production/ service/industrial Catering etc.) of units having FSSAI certification.

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation will be given as per the current norms given in above advertisement.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.25,000 per month.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,390.77 -41.62 ( -0.12%)

Nifty 50

10,727.70 -13.40 ( -0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.90 -19.05 -1.85
ICICI Bank 296.35 -1.60 -0.54
HDFC 1,867.50 +8.60 +0.46
M&M 901.00 +17.40 +1.97
Tata Steel 562.00 +4.25 +0.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,013.00 -19.35 -1.87
Vakrangee 52.50 +2.50 +5.00
NMDC 106.75 -0.50 -0.47
IDBI Bank 58.95 +1.05 +1.81
Dewan Housing 624.70 -6.95 -1.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 285.35 +5.75 +2.06
M&M 900.85 +17.25 +1.95
ITC 264.85 +4.00 +1.53
BPCL 428.00 +6.05 +1.43
Bajaj Finance 2,279.00 +21.55 +0.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 901.20 +17.60 +1.99
ITC 264.75 +3.95 +1.51
Sun Pharma 558.50 +3.90 +0.70
Tata Steel 561.50 +3.30 +0.59
HUL 1,602.00 +8.35 +0.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.90 -19.05 -1.85
Grasim 994.65 -17.30 -1.71
Eicher Motors 28,942.65 -482.25 -1.64
UPL 635.05 -10.95 -1.70
IndusInd Bank 1,930.00 -30.50 -1.56
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,013.40 -18.95 -1.84
IndusInd Bank 1,931.05 -23.70 -1.21
Coal India 264.50 -3.25 -1.21
Wipro 256.00 -3.00 -1.16
Bajaj Auto 2,808.70 -24.25 -0.86
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You