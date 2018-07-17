English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IIT, IIM Students get Double the Salary of Other College Grads
In a region-wise analysis of management institutions, the report observed that west India held a leading position with 17 per cent higher compensations than the average salary recorded.
Representative image.
Mumbai: As employers look for quality talent, engineering graduates from top IITs are fetching 137 per cent higher salary package than an average engineer, while management graduates from top IIMs are getting 121 per cent more than an average MBA graduate, according to a report.
The report said candidates proficient in new-age skills like machine learning and data science are found to be hired largely from the top IITs.
"New IITs are catching up fast with top NITs in terms of compensation packages offered, especially for CS or IT graduates where new IITs have surpassed top NITs," it said.
In a region-wise analysis of management institutions, the report observed that west India held a leading position with 17 per cent higher compensations than the average salary recorded.
The report is the result of a survey conducted by Mettl across 194 institutes in the country, comprising 114 engineering and 80 management institutions, during January to June period, for placement for FY 2017-18.
It said graduates from the technology domain received the higher average salary package of Rs 14.8 lakh per annum post MBA.
The general management roles accounted for the maximum number of hires at 31 per cent, while roles in senior management were the highest paid jobs commanding 118 per cent more than the average salary of MBA graduates, it added.
Mettl chief executive and co-founder Ketan Kapoor said in the present age, there is a rise in demand for skilled candidates across all domains and employers have taken the campus route to attract quality talent to meet this demand.
"However, employers face many challenges during campus placement drives. From early attrition to inability to retain candidates even after rolling out lucrative offer letters,companies face a major challenge that needs to be resolved in order to build loyal future leaders," he added.
Also Watch
The report said candidates proficient in new-age skills like machine learning and data science are found to be hired largely from the top IITs.
"New IITs are catching up fast with top NITs in terms of compensation packages offered, especially for CS or IT graduates where new IITs have surpassed top NITs," it said.
In a region-wise analysis of management institutions, the report observed that west India held a leading position with 17 per cent higher compensations than the average salary recorded.
The report is the result of a survey conducted by Mettl across 194 institutes in the country, comprising 114 engineering and 80 management institutions, during January to June period, for placement for FY 2017-18.
It said graduates from the technology domain received the higher average salary package of Rs 14.8 lakh per annum post MBA.
The general management roles accounted for the maximum number of hires at 31 per cent, while roles in senior management were the highest paid jobs commanding 118 per cent more than the average salary of MBA graduates, it added.
Mettl chief executive and co-founder Ketan Kapoor said in the present age, there is a rise in demand for skilled candidates across all domains and employers have taken the campus route to attract quality talent to meet this demand.
"However, employers face many challenges during campus placement drives. From early attrition to inability to retain candidates even after rolling out lucrative offer letters,companies face a major challenge that needs to be resolved in order to build loyal future leaders," he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
What Causes Football Riots: 2 Dead in France after FIFA WC Win
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Nigeria Overtakes India to Become Country with Highest Number of Poor
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
What Causes Football Riots: 2 Dead in France after FIFA WC Win
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Nigeria Overtakes India to Become Country with Highest Number of Poor
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,681.70
|-69.55
|-3.97
|Federal Bank
|88.30
|+14.15
|+19.08
|Infosys
|1,327.90
|-4.95
|-0.37
|Reliance
|1,092.35
|+16.15
|+1.50
|Ashok Leyland
|128.55
|+2.85
|+2.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|RBL Bank
|557.60
|+7.65
|+1.39
|Ashok Leyland
|128.50
|+2.75
|+2.19
|Federal Bank
|88.30
|+14.20
|+19.16
|PC Jeweller
|83.00
|-5.90
|-6.64
|HUL
|1,683.75
|-70.10
|-4.00
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|281.30
|+16.95
|+6.41
|IOC
|164.45
|+6.95
|+4.41
|Hindalco
|219.50
|+6.45
|+3.03
|Axis Bank
|537.90
|+15.80
|+3.03
|SBI
|259.05
|+7.45
|+2.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|259.25
|+7.50
|+2.98
|Sun Pharma
|548.80
|+15.85
|+2.97
|Axis Bank
|537.00
|+13.90
|+2.66
|ICICI Bank
|266.30
|+7.00
|+2.70
|Tata Steel
|532.50
|+13.20
|+2.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,681.70
|-69.55
|-3.97
|Tech Mahindra
|646.80
|-10.50
|-1.60
|Bharti Airtel
|342.55
|-4.85
|-1.40
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,065.30
|-28.65
|-1.37
|Eicher Motors
|27,153.70
|-270.60
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,683.75
|-70.10
|-4.00
|Bharti Airtel
|342.25
|-3.95
|-1.14
|IndusInd Bank
|1,905.15
|-18.15
|-0.94
|ITC
|269.80
|-1.70
|-0.63
|Infosys
|1,327.40
|-5.65
|-0.42
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kawasaki Z900 RS Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 15.3 Lakh
- Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak