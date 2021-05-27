IKEA Mobile App is Finally Here in India! Customers from These Cities Can Order

In a bid to expand its footprint in the country, IKEA has recently unveiled its mobile application in India. The shopping app will be available on both the platforms — iOS and Android. This multi-channel approach will help the Swedish retailer to woo more customers in the current situation, where people prefer to stay at home and shop online amid lockdown.

Customers from Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda will be able to use the IKEA application for shopping. Over 7,000 home furnishing products are available on the application at present, the company said in a statement.

“The app launch is a part of IKEA’s omni-channel approach to meet the many people of India. It will be through a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-center stores, and online platforms," said the retail giant.

“We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service," IKEA India country commercial manager Kavitha Rao said.

IKEA app features various options for users, including product recommendations, ratings, and reviews and easier searching and browsing experience. Users’ feed will be personalised with images and products based on their interests and purchases.

“Health and safety is a top priority for us, and hence, the launch of IKEA app is another touch point to make home furnishing accessible to the many people and ensure customers can shop safely from their homes," Rao added.

The unique feature of IKEA app will allow the customer to add the products to their shopping list even while physically browsing through the products in the store. Moreover, a customer can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products including materials and dimensions.

IKEA India started its journey with a retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018. As a part of its multi-channel approach, the Swedish brand opened several online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019. It unveiled its second store in India at Navi Mumbai in December 18, 2020.

Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system. It operates 378 IKEA stores in 30 countries. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres.

