IKEA to Come up With India's First In-Mall Shop in Mumbai: What's in Store?

Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA on Wednesday confirmed the location of its first in-mall store in India. The retail giant will be opening a store at Mumbai’s R City Mall, its second in the city. “The store will strengthen IKEA’s commitment to expand its omnichannel presence in Maharashtra and become more accessible to the many people of Mumbai,” the company said in an official release.

The IKEA store, planned on the third floor of the shopping complex, will be opened in the coming months. Spread across 72000 sq ft of retail space, the upcoming store will offer customers a range of 7,000 plus products and will also be connected to IKEA’s restaurant.

IKEA India’s CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Susanne Pulvere said that Mumbai is one of the biggest for the company and the new store will enable them to cater to a larger base of customers. “With our second city store, we strengthen our omnichannel presence in Maharashtra. The goal is always to be close to the customers, becoming more accessible and convenient and creating a great IKEA experience for our customers,” she said.

IKEA began its operation in 2019 with the launch of its e-commerce platforms, followed by the launch of its big format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020, and the first city store in Worli in 2021.

IKEA sells its products online through its official shopping app which was launched last year. These products are only in a few select cities.

The company’s three big format stores in the country are presently operational in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru.

IKEA will also be coming up with a store in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The company has already been allotted a 12.3-acre plot in Sector 51 by the Noida Authority. The Noida store will be IKEA’s first in Delhi-NCR.

IKEA India is part of the Ingka Group which is the largest franchise operator of the Swedish brand. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres.The group operates 469 IKEA stores, shops, and planning studios in 63 markets, and 47 Ingka Centres meeting places around the globe.

