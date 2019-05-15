Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IL&FS Crisis: Independent Directors Come Under Corporate Affairs Ministry Scanner

The crisis at IL&FS, which is estimated to have a debt burden of over Rs 94,000 crore, came to light last year after some group companies defaulted on debt repayments.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IL&FS Crisis: Independent Directors Come Under Corporate Affairs Ministry Scanner
A logo of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.) is seen on a building at its headquarters in Mumbai.
Loading...
New Delhi: Independent directors of various IL&FS companies are under the scanner of the corporate affairs ministry for alleged lapses in carrying out their duties as financial problems continued to brew at the diversified group, according to sources.

The crisis at IL&FS, which is estimated to have a debt burden of over Rs 94,000 crore, came to light last year after some group companies defaulted on debt repayments.

The sources said independent directors of various group companies have under the ministry's lens, including individuals who are on the boards of blue chip firms.

The role of auditors, credit rating agencies and some former officials entities are already being looked into by the ministry, which had superseded the IL&FS board in October 2018. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is probing the matter.

The ministry is already working on ways to further strengthen the framework for independent directors, who have an important role in ensuring good corporate governance practices at companies.

Earlier this month, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said IL&FS group's auditors have "many questions to answer" prima facie as they are supposed to act as "gatekeepers" and detect widespread irregularities, but it would be premature to pass any judgement at this stage.

"We are not expecting an auditor to detect a needle in a haystack, but if an elephant is in a room they ought to find it. That is the issue," he had said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,393.48 +278.60 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,257.10 +100.10 ( +0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
Sun Pharma 412.40 0.65
Interglobe Avi 1,464.90 -9.03
Reliance 1,265.35 0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Tata Global Bev 220.60 10.99
Sun Pharma 411.05 0.51
Reliance 1,264.05 0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 345.70 7.24
BPCL 375.55 4.45
UltraTechCement 4,512.80 3.93
IOC 151.15 3.70
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Tata Motors 175.50 3.48
Infosys 734.20 2.47
Vedanta 163.15 2.22
ONGC 165.90 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bharti Airtel 325.20 -1.83
IndusInd Bank 1,358.20 -1.51
Coal India 232.15 -1.25
Cipla 550.20 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Bharti Airtel 324.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,359.20 -1.37
Coal India 232.55 -1.29
ITC 294.70 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram