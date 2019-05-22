Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IL&FS Crisis May Lead to Consolidation in NBFC sector: Fitch Ratings

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are commonly referred to as the shadow banking sector.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IL&FS Crisis May Lead to Consolidation in NBFC sector: Fitch Ratings
The Fitch Ratings headquarters in New York. (File photo)
New Delhi: The debt crisis in IL&FS has adversely impacted growth of the NBFC sector in India and might lead to its consolidation, said a report by Fitch Ratings on shadow banking.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are commonly referred to as the shadow banking sector. The report comes against the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India's decision to create a specialised cadre to supervise and regulate the financial sector, including banks and NBFCs. The Indian shadow banking industry's rapid growth and reliance on short-term funding sources "bubbled over" in 2018, most evident by the default of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in September last year, the report said.

Default by IL&FS, it said, translated into higher borrowing costs and reduced market access for other non-bank financial institutions, leading to domestic regulators to re-examine liquidity norms for the sector and prod banks to increase their lending to, and asset purchases from, such entities. "Fitch believes these dynamics will weigh on growth prospects for the sector and likely lead to industry consolidation," the report said. The cash-strapped IL&FS group is sitting on a debt of about Rs 94,000 crore. The management of the company's board has been taken over a government-appointed directors.

Several group companies have defaulted on the payment of interest payment on loans The report also noted that the Indian shadow banking system has grown rapidly over the last decade, with a particular spike in 2017 driven by finance companies providing asset finance and home loans and funds investing in infrastructure loans. Non-bank growth, it added, was fuelled by accommodative funding market following demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November 2016.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,110.21 +140.41 ( +0.36%)

NIFTY 50

11,737.90 +28.80 ( +0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,518.90 4.91
Reliance 1,340.40 0.04
SBI 341.10 1.05
Indiabulls Hsg 784.55 -2.87
Yes Bank 137.55 -2.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,517.55 4.84
Indiabulls Hsg 785.95 -2.76
Reliance 1,340.70 0.07
Yes Bank 137.70 -2.34
SBI 340.85 0.98
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,518.90 4.91
Sun Pharma 421.20 3.02
BPCL 384.25 2.62
Bajaj Auto 3,047.20 2.28
Coal India 241.25 1.71
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,517.55 4.84
Sun Pharma 420.65 2.92
Bajaj Auto 3,049.70 2.31
Tata Motors 179.45 1.61
Hero Motocorp 2,698.80 1.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 749.95 -2.99
Indiabulls Hsg 784.55 -2.87
Yes Bank 137.55 -2.45
Bharti Infratel 269.35 -2.44
ITC 299.75 -2.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.70 -2.34
ITC 299.55 -1.88
TCS 2,082.75 -1.25
Power Grid Corp 182.10 -1.03
HUL 1,766.15 -0.97
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram