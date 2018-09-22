English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IL&FS Financial Services MD and CEO Ramesh Bawa Resigns Amid Accusations of Loan Defaults
Infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS has come under the scanner of multiple regulators, including Sebi, for alleged defaults related to financial disclosures and corporate governance.
File photo of Ramesh Bawa.
Loading...
Mumbai: IL&FS Financial Services' MD and CEO Ramesh C Bawa has resigned from the company amid crisis in the IL&FS group for alleged defaults in loan payment and corporate governance issues.
In a filing to the BSE, IL&FS Financial Services said Bawa has resigned as managing director and chief executive officer. The company's independent directors — Renu Challu, Surinder Singh Kohli, Shubhalakshmi Panse and Uday Ved — too have put in their papers. Non-Executive Director Vibhav Kapoor has also stepped down.
Infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS has come under the scanner of multiple regulators, including Sebi, for alleged defaults related to financial disclosures and corporate governance.
Earlier this month, it came to light that IL&FS group defaulted on a short-term loan of Rs 1,000 crore from Sidbi, while a subsidiary has also defaulted Rs 500 crore dues to the development finance institution.
While IL&FS has nearly Rs 35,000 crore consolidated debt, IL&FS Financial Services has Rs 17,000 crore of debt, which sits as standard asset for most of the lenders, according to a Nomura India report.
The group has seen its various long-term and short-term borrowing programmes downgraded to 'default' or 'junk' grades by credit rating agencies, even as the regulators are also probing alleged delay in disclosure about certain loan defaults.
Among others, capital markets regulator Sebi, the Reserve Bank, the Corporate Affairs Ministry and the Finance Ministry have received complaints about alleged wrongdoings at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) and its various group entities, including the listed ones.
In a filing to the BSE, IL&FS Financial Services said Bawa has resigned as managing director and chief executive officer. The company's independent directors — Renu Challu, Surinder Singh Kohli, Shubhalakshmi Panse and Uday Ved — too have put in their papers. Non-Executive Director Vibhav Kapoor has also stepped down.
Infrastructure conglomerate IL&FS has come under the scanner of multiple regulators, including Sebi, for alleged defaults related to financial disclosures and corporate governance.
Earlier this month, it came to light that IL&FS group defaulted on a short-term loan of Rs 1,000 crore from Sidbi, while a subsidiary has also defaulted Rs 500 crore dues to the development finance institution.
While IL&FS has nearly Rs 35,000 crore consolidated debt, IL&FS Financial Services has Rs 17,000 crore of debt, which sits as standard asset for most of the lenders, according to a Nomura India report.
The group has seen its various long-term and short-term borrowing programmes downgraded to 'default' or 'junk' grades by credit rating agencies, even as the regulators are also probing alleged delay in disclosure about certain loan defaults.
Among others, capital markets regulator Sebi, the Reserve Bank, the Corporate Affairs Ministry and the Finance Ministry have received complaints about alleged wrongdoings at Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) and its various group entities, including the listed ones.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Friday 21 September , 2018 Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.50
|-92.70
|-29.04
|Dewan Housing
|350.55
|-260.00
|-42.58
|Reliance
|1,217.50
|+6.75
|+0.56
|Axis Bank
|599.20
|-9.60
|-1.58
|Tata Steel
|625.15
|+3.95
|+0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|351.55
|-259.05
|-42.43
|Yes Bank
|227.05
|-91.45
|-28.71
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,039.55
|-167.45
|-2.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,061.90
|-94.60
|-8.18
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,031.30
|-71.85
|-1.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|281.20
|+10.30
|+3.80
|BPCL
|376.50
|+11.45
|+3.14
|IOC
|158.15
|+4.60
|+3.00
|HPCL
|258.00
|+6.65
|+2.65
|Hindalco
|240.40
|+4.75
|+2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|180.10
|+3.45
|+1.95
|Wipro
|337.35
|+4.60
|+1.38
|ITC
|303.75
|+4.10
|+1.37
|TCS
|2,103.80
|+26.90
|+1.30
|Asian Paints
|1,303.10
|+13.75
|+1.07
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|226.50
|-92.70
|-29.04
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,062.15
|-97.10
|-8.38
|Bajaj Finance
|2,379.40
|-120.15
|-4.81
|Tech Mahindra
|738.05
|-31.90
|-4.14
|UPL
|665.80
|-26.50
|-3.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|227.05
|-91.45
|-28.71
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,179.65
|-47.35
|-3.86
|Adani Ports
|362.00
|-10.95
|-2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,761.70
|-42.90
|-2.38
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,039.55
|-167.45
|-2.04
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- How 'Captain' Mahendra Singh Dhoni Plotted the Wicket of Shakib Al Hasan at the Asia Cup
- Ashley Judd on Being Raped: I Only Told My Diary
- Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...