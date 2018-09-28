English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IL&FS Financial Services Misses Loan Repayments Due this Month
IL&FS is a major Indian infrastructure finance and construction company, which has built up big debts and is now facing a credit crunch. As a result, Indian authorities are trying to calm market fears that IL&FS's troubles could trigger a crisis in the wider non-banking financial sector.
Mumbai: IL&FS Financial Services, part of India's Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), said on Thursday it missed repayments on a host of bank loans and some term deposits due this month.
IL&FS Financial Services said it was unable to service its obligations for bank loans due on Sept 12, 16, 24 and 26, a term deposit due Sept 25 and a short-term deposit due Sept 27.
The Economic Times reported on its website that the government has said it would look into helping to complete projects undertaken by the parent IL&FS and could also buy some of its healthy assets.
IL&FS is expected to hold its annual general meeting with shareholders and its board meeting on Saturday to weigh options for a potential capital infusion plan.
Its board has already approved raising funds via a 45 billion rupee rights issue and a Rs 30 billion debt-reduction plan through asset sales.
The Reserve Bank of India is set to meet the large shareholders of IL&FS on Friday, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
IL&FS did not respond to request for comments outside regular business hours.
The company's top shareholders include India's largest state-run insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Japan's Orix Corp, IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma told reporters on Tuesday that the insurer would not allow IL&FS to collapse. All options, including increasing LIC's stake in IL&FS, are open, Sharma said.
