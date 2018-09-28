GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

IL&FS Financial Services Misses Loan Repayments Due this Month

IL&FS is a major Indian infrastructure finance and construction company, which has built up big debts and is now facing a credit crunch. As a result, Indian authorities are trying to calm market fears that IL&FS's troubles could trigger a crisis in the wider non-banking financial sector.

Reuters

Updated:September 28, 2018, 9:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IL&FS Financial Services Misses Loan Repayments Due this Month
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: IL&FS Financial Services, part of India's Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), said on Thursday it missed repayments on a host of bank loans and some term deposits due this month.

IL&FS is a major Indian infrastructure finance and construction company, which has built up big debts and is now facing a credit crunch. As a result, Indian authorities are trying to calm market fears that IL&FS's troubles could trigger a crisis in the wider non-banking financial sector.

IL&FS Financial Services said it was unable to service its obligations for bank loans due on Sept 12, 16, 24 and 26, a term deposit due Sept 25 and a short-term deposit due Sept 27.

The Economic Times reported on its website that the government has said it would look into helping to complete projects undertaken by the parent IL&FS and could also buy some of its healthy assets.

IL&FS is expected to hold its annual general meeting with shareholders and its board meeting on Saturday to weigh options for a potential capital infusion plan.

Its board has already approved raising funds via a 45 billion rupee rights issue and a Rs 30 billion debt-reduction plan through asset sales.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to meet the large shareholders of IL&FS on Friday, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

IL&FS did not respond to request for comments outside regular business hours.

The company's top shareholders include India's largest state-run insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Japan's Orix Corp, IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

LIC Chairman V.K. Sharma told reporters on Tuesday that the insurer would not allow IL&FS to collapse. All options, including increasing LIC's stake in IL&FS, are open, Sharma said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,227.14 -97.03 ( -0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,930.45 -47.10 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.65 -9.64
Reliance 1,257.95 0.33
HDFC 1,754.50 1.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,347.95 -2.72
Indiabulls Hsg 856.85 -8.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.45 -9.72
Dewan Housing 275.40 -5.08
Infibeam Avenue 58.80 -70.24
LIC Housing Fin 416.70 -1.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,350.55 -2.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 613.25 2.18
Wipro 324.00 1.58
ITC 297.75 1.52
HDFC Bank 2,006.05 1.51
HDFC 1,754.50 1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 612.35 2.28
HDFC 1,755.50 1.49
HDFC Bank 2,005.65 1.40
ITC 296.70 1.18
Wipro 324.20 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.65 -9.64
Indiabulls Hsg 856.85 -8.82
Hindalco 229.65 -5.84
Bharti Airtel 338.55 -5.11
Hero Motocorp 2,933.25 -5.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 183.45 -9.72
Hero Motocorp 2,932.15 -5.16
Bharti Airtel 338.25 -5.01
Tata Steel 580.35 -4.85
Vedanta 231.75 -3.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...