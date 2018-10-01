English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IL&FS Stocks Up by Over 15% as Centre Moves NCLT for New Management
The government moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday, looking to take over debt-ridden IL&FS by dissolving the entire board and appointing ten new directors with Kotak Mahindra Bank boss Uday Kotak as the non-executive chairman.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of IL&FS Transportation Network rose by over 15 percent to Rs 26.50 after the government sought to control of its parent by replacing all board members.
The government moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday, looking to take over debt-ridden IL&FS by dissolving the entire board and appointing ten new directors with Kotak Mahindra Bank boss Uday Kotak as the non-executive chairman.
The government claimed that the directors have failed to discharge their duties.
The government is looking to supersede the IL&FS board, banking sources said, adding the foreign shareholders are hesitant in putting more money unless there is a change in the management.
The domestic shareholders have also expressed their concerns in lending to the same management at the helm, the sources said.
Sources from the company said IL&FS will support and co-operate with the government and the NCLT application will help the company in an early resolution of its pending issues.
The government had told the law tribunal that many mutual funds will collapse if IL&FS collapses and the company has been showing a rosy picture of its balance sheet.
The company's counsel told the law tribunal that the government has to form an objective opinion in the case.
A similar sort of situation had played out at the time of Satyam crisis during the UPA term.
The IL&FS group is facing a serious liquidity crisis and has defaulted on interest payment on various debt repayments since August 27.
The government moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday, looking to take over debt-ridden IL&FS by dissolving the entire board and appointing ten new directors with Kotak Mahindra Bank boss Uday Kotak as the non-executive chairman.
The government claimed that the directors have failed to discharge their duties.
The government is looking to supersede the IL&FS board, banking sources said, adding the foreign shareholders are hesitant in putting more money unless there is a change in the management.
The domestic shareholders have also expressed their concerns in lending to the same management at the helm, the sources said.
Sources from the company said IL&FS will support and co-operate with the government and the NCLT application will help the company in an early resolution of its pending issues.
The government had told the law tribunal that many mutual funds will collapse if IL&FS collapses and the company has been showing a rosy picture of its balance sheet.
The company's counsel told the law tribunal that the government has to form an objective opinion in the case.
A similar sort of situation had played out at the time of Satyam crisis during the UPA term.
The IL&FS group is facing a serious liquidity crisis and has defaulted on interest payment on various debt repayments since August 27.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
-
Thursday 27 October , 2016
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
Thursday 27 October , 2016 Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,122.00
|-1.72
|Dewan Housing
|318.50
|15.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|744.45
|2.28
|Indiabulls Hsg
|905.70
|6.09
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|Dewan Housing
|317.90
|15.43
|Infibeam Avenue
|67.15
|14.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Hindalco
|242.90
|5.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|TCS
|2,255.55
|3.29
|SBI
|273.85
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|TCS
|2,255.80
|3.26
|SBI
|273.05
|3.04
|ICICI Bank
|314.15
|3.00
|HDFC
|1,803.40
|2.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|326.75
|-3.49
|HPCL
|243.15
|-3.30
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|UltraTechCement
|3,940.20
|-2.95
|IndusInd Bank
|1,642.65
|-2.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|325.85
|-3.67
|Axis Bank
|593.95
|-3.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,643.50
|-2.58
|Reliance
|1,231.55
|-2.12
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,124.45
|-1.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- OPINION| Anandiben Patel Advised Schoolgirls to Make 'Perfect Daal'. Really, Now?
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...