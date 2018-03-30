GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IL&FS Transportation Directors Approve Plan to Raise Rs 175 Crore via NCDs

IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (IL&FS Transportation) is a market leader in the transport infrastructure sector with presence also in metro rail, city bus services and border check-posts.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2018, 10:53 PM IST
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd on Friday said its committee of directors has approved the company's plan to raise Rs 175 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"We wish to inform you the committee of directors had approved on March 28, 2018, the allotment of 1,750 rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 on private placement basis," IL&FS Transportation said in a BSE filing.

The company has an international footprint covering Spain, Portugal, and Latin America with the acquisition of Elsamex S.A., Spain-based highway operations and maintenance and allied services provider company.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
