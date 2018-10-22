GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Illegal Overseas Assets Of 'Thousands Of Indians' Under Income Tax Department Scanner

A number of these cases involve high-profile and prominent people, while several high-net worth individuals are under the scanner.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2018, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Illegal Overseas Assets Of 'Thousands Of Indians' Under Income Tax Department Scanner
File photo of the Income Tax Building.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has launched a major operation to investigate cases of illegal funds and properties stashed abroad by Indians and may invoke the new anti-black money law for strict criminal action in many such cases, officials said on Monday.

The department, in coordination with their foreign counterparts, is investigating offshore bank deposits and purchase of assets by "thousands of Indians", the officials added.

The CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra confirmed the move but refused to elaborate.

Officials, however, said the taxman, armed with vital transaction details of overseas transactions from the financial intelligence unit (FIU) and other sources, is working on such cases across the country and this was part of a major "concerted" action against black money.

In a number of cases, notices have been issued to individuals or other category of taxpayers to explain their transactions, the officials said.

A number of these cases involve high-profile and prominent people, while several high-net worth individuals are under the scanner.

However, only those cases will face criminal action under the new anti-black money law which have not been reflected before the taxman in the income tax returns (ITRs) or have been done with an intent to evade taxes, they said.

The government brought this new law -- The Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act -- in 2015.COMMENT

The new legislation deals with cases of overseas illegal assets, which till recently were probed under the Income Tax Act, 1961. This new legislation has provisions for a steep 120 per cent tax and penalty on undisclosed foreign assets and income, besides a jail term of up to 10 years.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,134.38 -181.25 ( -0.53%)

NIFTY 50

10,245.25 -58.30 ( -0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 713.15 9.08
Reliance 1,062.65 -3.51
ICICI Bank 327.10 3.69
HDFC Bank 1,998.90 1.58
Dewan Housing 188.40 -10.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 714.45 9.20
Dewan Housing 190.10 -10.25
SBI 259.95 -0.35
Axis Bank 561.10 -0.20
Reliance 1,062.45 -3.56
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 713.15 9.08
Eicher Motors 22,425.10 3.70
ICICI Bank 327.10 3.69
HCL Tech 980.05 2.25
NTPC 164.85 2.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 327.00 3.84
NTPC 165.00 1.95
Bajaj Auto 2,556.80 1.86
HDFC Bank 1,993.00 1.38
Vedanta 213.25 0.99
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,449.45 -8.07
BPCL 271.15 -4.37
UltraTechCement 3,463.25 -4.05
Reliance 1,062.65 -3.51
Bajaj Finserv 5,250.20 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,442.20 -8.52
Reliance 1,062.45 -3.56
Yes Bank 211.00 -3.08
ONGC 156.10 -3.07
Asian Paints 1,201.45 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...