I'm Very Happy at Myntra, Says CEO, Rejects Rumours He Will Follow Binny Bansal Out of Flipkart Group
"I'm very excited about Myntra," Ananth Narayanan, chief executive of Myntra-Jabong told Reuters in an interview after media reportss said he has quit.
File photo of Ananth Narayanan.
Mumbai: The chief of Flipkart Group's Myntra-Jabong said on Friday he will continue to lead operations at the fashion unit after a reshuffle in the ranks following the ouster of group CEO Binny Bansal.
"I'm very excited about Myntra," Ananth Narayanan, chief executive of Myntra-Jabong told Reuters in an interview after media reports that he quit after he was made to report into Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart's CEO and effectively the new group head.
Binny Bansal the chief of Flipkart Group resigned after an internal probe into what parent Walmart Inc said was "serious personal misconduct". The misconduct accusations followed an allegation of sexual assault, two sources previously told Reuters.
The media speculation stemmed from the fact that it was common knowledge within the corridors that Narayanan did not share the best of relations with Krishnamurthy. Earlier, Narayanan used to report to Binny Bansal.
Krishnamurthy has now becomes the most powerful executive in the Flipkart group, for whom this is the second innings with the Bengaluru-based etailer.
Narayanan had joined Myntra as CEO in July 2015, taking over from Myntra co-founder Mukesh Bansal who was on his way out from the fashion-focused e-tailer. He came to Myntra from Mckinsey & Co. He joined the firm at a time when several executives from consultancy companies were joining Flipkart group companies and other top internet majors.
