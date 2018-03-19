English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IMF Chief Christine Lagarde Warns 'No Winners' in Trade Wars
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said poor countries and poor people in rich countries have benefited from the surge in global trade over the past decade, but acknowledged that some regions and industries have suffered.
File image of Christine Lagarde. (Image: Reuters)
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde cautioned the United States against putting up barriers to trade in an interview published on Sunday.
"Trade wars leave no winners," she said in the interview with Argentine daily La Nacion, responding to a question about President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
She said poor countries and poor people in rich countries have benefited from the surge in global trade over the past decade, but acknowledged that some regions and industries have suffered.
"The effect generated by innovation and trade should be taken into account to remedy that harm, but trying to reduce trade or erect additional barriers won't generate any winners," she said.
Lagarde is in Buenos Aires for a meeting Monday and Tuesday of G-20 finance ministers and central bank presidents.
She said the global economy is in good shape, with 3.9 percent growth projected this year as well as higher levels of investor confidence.
"That doesn't mean there aren't some clouds on the horizon that we should pay attention to," she said.
Trump's sudden decision earlier this month to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum has revived fears of a trade war.
He has since extended temporary exemptions to Mexico and Canada, pending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
But the European Union has threatened retaliatory tariffs on US goods unless it is exempted. South Korea also is seeking an exemption and China has warned it won't stand idly by if its interests are harmed.
Lagarde noted the rise of China as an investor in Latin America, saying it was only natural that the world's second-largest economy would seek partnerships in the region.
"Any country like the United States or Europe might have thought in the past of this region as part of its territory, and (they) are now surprised because it no longer is," she said.
Also Watch
"Trade wars leave no winners," she said in the interview with Argentine daily La Nacion, responding to a question about President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
She said poor countries and poor people in rich countries have benefited from the surge in global trade over the past decade, but acknowledged that some regions and industries have suffered.
"The effect generated by innovation and trade should be taken into account to remedy that harm, but trying to reduce trade or erect additional barriers won't generate any winners," she said.
Lagarde is in Buenos Aires for a meeting Monday and Tuesday of G-20 finance ministers and central bank presidents.
She said the global economy is in good shape, with 3.9 percent growth projected this year as well as higher levels of investor confidence.
"That doesn't mean there aren't some clouds on the horizon that we should pay attention to," she said.
Trump's sudden decision earlier this month to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum has revived fears of a trade war.
He has since extended temporary exemptions to Mexico and Canada, pending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
But the European Union has threatened retaliatory tariffs on US goods unless it is exempted. South Korea also is seeking an exemption and China has warned it won't stand idly by if its interests are harmed.
Lagarde noted the rise of China as an investor in Latin America, saying it was only natural that the world's second-largest economy would seek partnerships in the region.
"Any country like the United States or Europe might have thought in the past of this region as part of its territory, and (they) are now surprised because it no longer is," she said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Have Been Practising These Shots, Says Dinesh Karthik
- Juan Martin Del Potro Ends Federer's Streak to Win Indian Wells Title
- Pero's Fresh & Vibrant Take On Autumn/Winter Style Wins Hearts At AIFW AW ‘18
- 'October' Theme Song Released On Public Demand
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi