English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
IMF Cuts India’s Growth Projection, But it Still Retains World’s Top Spot
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut India’s growth projections for this fiscal year to 7.3 per cent and for the next to 7.5 per cent on Monday.
Picture for Representation.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut India’s growth projections for this fiscal year to 7.3 per cent and for the next to 7.5 per cent on Monday, although the country will still retain its top spot in the global growth league.
The World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update reduced by 0.1 per cent the projections made in April for this year and by 0.3 per cent for 2019, citing the impact of higher oil prices and the likelihood of monetary policy tightening.
Maury Obstfeld, IMF’s director of the Research Department, said that the rise in oil prices due to supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions have harmed importers like India.
Releasing the Update at the IMF headquarters in Washington, he said: “We continue to project global growth rates of just about 3.9 per cent for both this year and next, but judge that the risk of worse outcomes has increased, even for the near term.”
The report said that for such a scenario the “possible triggers include rising trade tensions and conflicts, geopolitical concerns, and mounting political uncertainty”.
Citing the tariff increases by the US and retaliation by other countries, it said they “could derail the recovery and depress medium-term growth prospects”.
The Update kept the growth projections for China unchanged at 6.6 per cent for this year and 6.4 for 2019, and for the US at 2.9 per cent for 2018 and 2.7 per cent next year.
Obstfeld said: “The dollar has already appreciated broadly since April, and financial conditions facing emerging and frontier economies have become somewhat more restrictive.”
The Update said the dollar has appreciated by 5 per cent since February.
As for reducing the projections for India, it said they reflect the “negative effects of higher oil prices on domestic demand and faster than-anticipated monetary policy tightening due to higher expected inflation”.
The latest projections are still markedly higher than the growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2017 and the report said it was because “drags from the currency exchange initiative and the introduction of the goods and services tax fade”.
The IMF Update is in line with the World Bank’s Global Economics Prospects projections issued last month.
However, the IMF numbers are lower than the United Nations growth estimate of 7.5 per cent for this year and 7.6 per cent for the next year made in May in the World Economic Situation and Prospects.
Also Watch
The World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update reduced by 0.1 per cent the projections made in April for this year and by 0.3 per cent for 2019, citing the impact of higher oil prices and the likelihood of monetary policy tightening.
Maury Obstfeld, IMF’s director of the Research Department, said that the rise in oil prices due to supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions have harmed importers like India.
Releasing the Update at the IMF headquarters in Washington, he said: “We continue to project global growth rates of just about 3.9 per cent for both this year and next, but judge that the risk of worse outcomes has increased, even for the near term.”
The report said that for such a scenario the “possible triggers include rising trade tensions and conflicts, geopolitical concerns, and mounting political uncertainty”.
Citing the tariff increases by the US and retaliation by other countries, it said they “could derail the recovery and depress medium-term growth prospects”.
The Update kept the growth projections for China unchanged at 6.6 per cent for this year and 6.4 for 2019, and for the US at 2.9 per cent for 2018 and 2.7 per cent next year.
Obstfeld said: “The dollar has already appreciated broadly since April, and financial conditions facing emerging and frontier economies have become somewhat more restrictive.”
The Update said the dollar has appreciated by 5 per cent since February.
As for reducing the projections for India, it said they reflect the “negative effects of higher oil prices on domestic demand and faster than-anticipated monetary policy tightening due to higher expected inflation”.
The latest projections are still markedly higher than the growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2017 and the report said it was because “drags from the currency exchange initiative and the introduction of the goods and services tax fade”.
The IMF Update is in line with the World Bank’s Global Economics Prospects projections issued last month.
However, the IMF numbers are lower than the United Nations growth estimate of 7.5 per cent for this year and 7.6 per cent for the next year made in May in the World Economic Situation and Prospects.
Also Watch
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,332.85
|+15.45
|+1.17
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.95
|-225.90
|-9.74
|ICICI Bank
|259.25
|-8.50
|-3.17
|HDFC
|1,991.20
|+18.70
|+0.95
|Reliance
|1,076.20
|-23.60
|-2.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JTEKT India
|98.15
|+2.45
|+2.56
|Infosys
|1,333.05
|+23.95
|+1.83
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,089.15
|-228.30
|-9.85
|PC Jeweller
|88.90
|-31.05
|-25.89
|Tata Steel
|519.30
|-38.85
|-6.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|657.30
|+16.25
|+2.53
|NTPC
|155.60
|+2.65
|+1.73
|Infosys
|1,332.85
|+15.45
|+1.17
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,137.55
|+11.10
|+0.99
|HDFC
|1,991.20
|+18.70
|+0.95
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,093.95
|-225.90
|-9.74
|Tata Steel
|519.25
|-39.35
|-7.04
|Lupin
|818.15
|-47.45
|-5.48
|Sun Pharma
|533.95
|-25.80
|-4.61
|Tata Motors
|252.10
|-11.50
|-4.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|519.30
|-38.85
|-6.96
|Tata Motors
|251.55
|-12.60
|-4.77
|Sun Pharma
|532.95
|-26.20
|-4.69
|Bharti Airtel
|346.20
|-11.85
|-3.31
|ICICI Bank
|259.30
|-8.75
|-3.26
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR Street Rally Edition Launched at Rs 57,898, Inspired from the MT-09
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
- OnePlus 6 Red Officially Goes on Sale on Amazon, OnePlus Website Today
- Dinesh Karthik in Line to Replace Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Indian Test Squad For England