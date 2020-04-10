IMF MD Ropes in Raghuram Rajan, 11 Others to Key External Advisory Group

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has been appointed to a 12-member advisory group to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Rajan, 57, who was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor for three years until September 2016, is currently working as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago.

The External Advisory Group will provide its perspectives from around the world on developments and policy issues, including policy responses to the exceptional challenges surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, the world organisation said in a release on Friday.

“Even before the spread of Covid-19 and the dramatic health, economic, and financial disruptions it has brought, IMF members confronted a rapidly evolving world and complex policy issues,” said the statement quoting Georgieva. “To serve our membership well in this context, we need top-notch input and expertise from the widest range of sources, inside and outside the Fund."

Other prominent members of the group include Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior Minister of Singapore and Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Kristin Forbes, Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia, and Lord Mark Malloch Brown, former UN deputy secretary-general, among others.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 96,000 people and infected over 1,605,000 in 193 countries and territories since it first emerged in China in December.