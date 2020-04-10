BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IMF MD Ropes in Raghuram Rajan, 11 Others to Key External Advisory Group

File photo of former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan.

File photo of former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan.

Rajan, 57, who was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor for three years until September 2016, is currently working as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
Share this:

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has been appointed to a 12-member advisory group to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Rajan, 57, who was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor for three years until September 2016, is currently working as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago.

The External Advisory Group will provide its perspectives from around the world on developments and policy issues, including policy responses to the exceptional challenges surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, the world organisation said in a release on Friday.

“Even before the spread of Covid-19 and the dramatic health, economic, and financial disruptions it has brought, IMF members confronted a rapidly evolving world and complex policy issues,” said the statement quoting Georgieva. “To serve our membership well in this context, we need top-notch input and expertise from the widest range of sources, inside and outside the Fund."

Other prominent members of the group include Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior Minister of Singapore and Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Kristin Forbes, Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia, and Lord Mark Malloch Brown, former UN deputy secretary-general, among others.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 96,000 people and infected over 1,605,000 in 193 countries and territories since it first emerged in China in December.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,178,455

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,647,896

    +44,244

  • Cured/Discharged

    369,173

     

  • Total DEATHS

    100,268

    +4,576
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres