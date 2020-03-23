English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

IMF Warns Coronavirus Recession Could be Worse Than 2009 Financial Crisis

File photo of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. (Photo: Reuters)

File photo of IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva. (Photo: Reuters)

Georgieva called on advanced economies to provide more support to low income countries, and the IMF stands "ready to deploy all our $1 trillion lending capacity."

  • PTI Washington
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 11:49 PM IST
Share this:

The world economy is facing "severe" economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic that could be even more costly than in 2009 and will require an unprecedented response, International Monetary Fund(IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.

In comments to finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations, Georgieva called on advanced economies to provide more support to low income countries, and the IMF stands "ready to deploy all our $1 trillion lending capacity."

As much of the world faces mass shutdowns, Georgieva warned the outlook for global growth in 2020 "is negative -- a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse."

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story