Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'IMF, World Bank Should Consult Developing Economies' Not RBI's Official View

RBI executive director Rabi Mishra said, 'multilateral institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank should consult developing economies before taking decisions'.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'IMF, World Bank Should Consult Developing Economies' Not RBI's Official View
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
Loading...

Bhubaneswar: Clarifying that the RBI has not articulated any view on IMF and World Bank's decision-making process on developing economies, central bank officials Monday said that the comments made by RBI executive director Rabi Mishra here were made in his personal capacity.

Mishra, at the conclusion of a three-day Kalinga Literary Festival on Sunday, said "multilateral institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank should consult developing economies before taking decisions".

"This is not the official position of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)," an official said.

The view that International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank should consider the realities of the developing economies, instead of imposing their decisions on member states, is not an official position of the central bank. RBI has not articulated any such position on the issue, officials said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,031.13 -305.88 ( -0.80%)

NIFTY 50

11,346.20 -73.05 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.15 9.49
Reliance 1,280.50 2.52
HDFC Bank 2,297.25 -3.30
Bajaj Finance 3,246.60 -2.30
Interglobe Avi 1,519.20 3.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.15 9.49
Reliance 1,280.50 2.52
Interglobe Avi 1,518.15 3.74
HDFC Bank 2,297.05 -3.32
Bajaj Finance 3,248.55 -2.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.15 9.49
Vedanta 167.25 3.72
Indiabulls Hsg 655.90 3.30
Hindalco 202.40 3.27
Zee Entertain 364.05 3.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.15 9.49
Vedanta 167.25 3.85
Asian Paints 1,402.00 2.49
Reliance 1,280.50 2.52
Maruti Suzuki 5,912.00 2.48
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 7,162.45 -5.34
HDFC 2,186.90 -5.06
Eicher Motors 17,072.00 -3.35
HDFC Bank 2,297.25 -3.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,454.30 -2.98
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,186.60 -5.09
HDFC Bank 2,297.05 -3.32
Kotak Mahindra 1,453.65 -3.08
HUL 1,678.75 -2.67
Bajaj Finance 3,248.55 -2.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram