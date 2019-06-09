Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Imports from Pakistan Plunged 92% in March After Imposition of 200 Percent Customs Duties

On February 16 this year, taking strong economic action against Pakistan following the attack, India raised the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from the neighbouring country.

PTI

Updated:June 9, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Imports from Pakistan Plunged 92% in March After Imposition of 200 Percent Customs Duties
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Imports from Pakistan declined by 92 per cent to USD 2.84 million in March this year after imposition of 200 per cent customs duties on all products following Pulwama terror attack.

On February 16 this year, taking strong economic action against Pakistan following the attack, India raised the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from the neighbouring country, including cotton, fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products and mineral ore.

According to the data of the commerce ministry, the imports from the neighbouring country stood at USD 34.61 million in March 2018.

Out of the USD 2.84 million imports in March, as much as USD 1.19 million was accounted for cotton import by India.

According to experts, certain domestic manufacturing exporters could be availing nil import duty benefit under advance authorisation scheme to import products, especially raw materials from Pakistan, as it would not be viable for anyone to import goods at 200 per cent customs duties.

The main commodities imported during the month from the neighbouring country include plastics, knitted fabrics, preparation of vegetables, articles of apparel and clothing, spices, chemicals, man-made filaments, and wool.

During January-March period of 2018-19 fiscal, the imports from Pakistan declined by 47 per cent to USD 53.65 million.

India's exports to Pakistan too have dipped by about 32 per cent to USD 171.34 million in March.

However, the exports grew by 7.4 per cent to USD 2 billion during 2018-19.

The main products being exported by India include organic chemicals; cotton; nuclear reactors, boilers; plastic products; tanning or dyeing extracts; cereals; sugar; coffee, tea; articles of iron and steel; copper and footwear.

India had also revoked the MFN (most favoured nation) status to Pakistan in the aftermath of the terror attack. The country has repealed a security exception clause of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to withdraw this status. Both the countries are member of this body.

India can also restrict trade of certain goods and impose port-related restrictions on Pakistani goods.

India had granted the MFN status to Pakistan way back in 1996, but the neighbouring country had not reciprocated.

Under the MFN pact, a WTO member country is obliged to treat the other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a vehicle-borne IED attack on November 14, 2018 at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. This was one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in the Kashmir valley.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,615.90 +86.18 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,870.65 +26.90 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 731.10 -0.64
SBI 342.05 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Just Dial 739.80 2.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Real 128.20 -2.58
AAVAS Financier 1,376.75 1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 732.85 -0.45
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Dewan Housing 83.50 -11.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.65 2.25
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Tech Mahindra 750.75 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,509.45 1.64
M&M 644.05 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,550.90 1.90
Bajaj Finance 3,511.40 1.69
M&M 644.00 1.49
SBI 341.65 1.36
ICICI Bank 416.85 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,580.70 -2.88
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Power Grid Corp 191.75 -1.89
Cipla 549.50 -1.84
JSW Steel 262.40 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Power Grid Corp 191.20 -2.22
Coal India 265.00 -1.23
Sun Pharma 399.55 -1.13
Bajaj Auto 2,964.05 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram