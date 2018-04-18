English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Improve Banks' Ability to go After Debtors: IMF to India
While the 2017 recapitalisation plan for major public sector banks "will help replenish capital buffers and improve the banking sector's ability to support growth", it "should be part of a broader package of financial reforms to improve the governance of public sector banks, and banks' debt recovery mechanisms should be further enhanced," the report said.
File photo of International Monetary Fund's logo. (Reuters)
United Nations: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged India to strengthen the ability of banks to go after debtors and warned that debts negatively impact investments.
"The corporate debt overhang and associated banking sector credit quality concerns exert a drag on investment in India," the IMF's World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday said.
While the 2017 recapitalisation plan for major public sector banks "will help replenish capital buffers and improve the banking sector's ability to support growth", it "should be part of a broader package of financial reforms to improve the governance of public sector banks, and banks' debt recovery mechanisms should be further enhanced," the report said.
Underlining the seriousness of the bad loans or non-performing assets problem, the Reserve Bank of India said in a December 2017 report that such loans were 10.2 per cent of all the banking assets till September 2017 and was projected to grow to 10.8 per cent by March and 11.1 per cent by September 2018.
Bad loans issue has come to the fore in India in recent months with the disclosure of fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi's alleged $2 billion-scam involving the Punjab National Bank.
Another cautionary note in the IMF report said: "India's high public debt and recent failure to achieve the budget's deficit target call for continued fiscal consolidation into the medium term to further strengthen fiscal policy credibility."
Overall, "the medium-term growth outlook for India is strong," the report said.
"Growth is expected to gradually rise with continued implementation of structural reforms that raise productivity and incentivise private investment," it added.
The IMF reiterated that India was on its way to achieve growth rates of 7.4 per cent for 2018 and 7.8 per cent for 2019 - the highest globally for major economies.
The report pointed out that it "has made progress on structural reforms in the recent past, including through the implementation of the goods and services tax, which will help reduce internal barriers to trade, increase efficiency, and improve tax compliance."
But it stressed that India's important challenge is to enhance inclusiveness for which further reforms are needed.
"The main priorities for lifting constraints on job creation and ensuring that the demographic dividend is not wasted are to ease labour market rigidities, reduce infrastructure bottlenecks, and improve educational outcomes," it said.
Also Watch
"The corporate debt overhang and associated banking sector credit quality concerns exert a drag on investment in India," the IMF's World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday said.
While the 2017 recapitalisation plan for major public sector banks "will help replenish capital buffers and improve the banking sector's ability to support growth", it "should be part of a broader package of financial reforms to improve the governance of public sector banks, and banks' debt recovery mechanisms should be further enhanced," the report said.
Underlining the seriousness of the bad loans or non-performing assets problem, the Reserve Bank of India said in a December 2017 report that such loans were 10.2 per cent of all the banking assets till September 2017 and was projected to grow to 10.8 per cent by March and 11.1 per cent by September 2018.
Bad loans issue has come to the fore in India in recent months with the disclosure of fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi's alleged $2 billion-scam involving the Punjab National Bank.
Another cautionary note in the IMF report said: "India's high public debt and recent failure to achieve the budget's deficit target call for continued fiscal consolidation into the medium term to further strengthen fiscal policy credibility."
Overall, "the medium-term growth outlook for India is strong," the report said.
"Growth is expected to gradually rise with continued implementation of structural reforms that raise productivity and incentivise private investment," it added.
The IMF reiterated that India was on its way to achieve growth rates of 7.4 per cent for 2018 and 7.8 per cent for 2019 - the highest globally for major economies.
The report pointed out that it "has made progress on structural reforms in the recent past, including through the implementation of the goods and services tax, which will help reduce internal barriers to trade, increase efficiency, and improve tax compliance."
But it stressed that India's important challenge is to enhance inclusiveness for which further reforms are needed.
"The main priorities for lifting constraints on job creation and ensuring that the demographic dividend is not wasted are to ease labour market rigidities, reduce infrastructure bottlenecks, and improve educational outcomes," it said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.35
|+7.75
|+2.90
|Vakrangee
|125.80
|+5.95
|+4.96
|ICICI Bank
|290.05
|-1.70
|-0.58
|Infosys
|1,125.95
|+0.75
|+0.07
|Hindalco
|242.80
|+3.40
|+1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vakrangee
|125.65
|+5.95
|+4.97
|Indiabulls Vent
|389.85
|+16.40
|+4.39
|Idea Cellular
|71.65
|+0.25
|+0.35
|Eris Life
|789.25
|-10.00
|-1.25
|Yes Bank
|309.25
|+1.30
|+0.42
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.35
|+7.75
|+2.90
|Wipro
|292.65
|+7.90
|+2.77
|Zee Entertain
|588.25
|+12.80
|+2.22
|UltraTechCement
|3,992.35
|+75.10
|+1.92
|GAIL
|330.65
|+5.00
|+1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|275.30
|+7.55
|+2.82
|Wipro
|292.70
|+7.20
|+2.52
|Tata Steel
|601.50
|+5.65
|+0.95
|Bharti Airtel
|384.80
|+3.50
|+0.92
|NTPC
|178.30
|+1.15
|+0.65
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|319.60
|-10.45
|-3.17
|Axis Bank
|518.25
|-14.15
|-2.66
|Titan Company
|977.10
|-20.50
|-2.05
|Lupin
|790.55
|-14.50
|-1.80
|Tech Mahindra
|656.80
|-11.50
|-1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|518.70
|-13.85
|-2.60
|M&M
|799.25
|-10.35
|-1.28
|IndusInd Bank
|1,844.65
|-22.95
|-1.23
|Coal India
|285.05
|-2.55
|-0.89
|SBI
|246.25
|-1.95
|-0.79
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India Loses USD 22 Billion a Year in Peak Traffic Hours in 4 Indian Cities: Uber
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23