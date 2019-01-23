In a First, Amul Launches Camel Milk in Select Gujarat Markets

Indian milk cooperative Amul for the first time has launched camel milk in select Gujarat markets — Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and the Kutch.The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, owner of dairy brand Amul, said camel milk is easy to digest and healthy with numerous benefits, like high in an insulin-like protein, making it beneficial for diabetic persons.The product branded as ‘Amul Camel Milk’ will be available in a 500 ml PET bottles priced at Rs 50, and needs to be refrigerated, as has a shelf life of three days, the dairy major said on Tuesday.Amul had earlier introduced a camel milk chocolates which continues to receive a good response, it said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.