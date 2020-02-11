Delhi result tally
In a First, Company Extends Medical Benefits to LGBTQ Employee's Domestic Partners
WeWork India, owned by realty firm Embassy Group, made the announcement on Tuesday.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Co-working major WeWork India, owned by realty firm Embassy Group, on Tuesday said it is extending the company's medical insurance benefits to same-sex domestic partners of its employees.
This step is a commitment by the company to acknowledge and celebrate diversity and inclusion among its employees through its people practices, WeWork India said in a statement.
WeWork, which has over 500 employees in India, is the first collaborative workspace provider in the country to offer health insurance cover to partners of all LGBTQ employees, the statement added.
"Today we announce our insurance coverage policy to be LGBTQ friendly and all WeWork India employees, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation, will now be able to add partners as dependents and gain the same benefits," WeWork India Head of People Priti Shetty said.
She added that the partners providing health insurance benefits are Futurerisk and The Oriental Insurance Company. Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, a major player in Indian commercial real estate sector, had partnered US-based WeWork in 2016 to enter into co-working business for the Indian market.
