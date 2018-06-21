GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In a Hit Back at Trump Tariffs, India Hikes Import Duties On US Agricultural Products

The import duty hike would be effective from August 4, the Finance ministry said in a notification. The import duty on chickpeas and Bengal gram has been increased to 60 per cent, while that on lentils has been hiked to 30 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In a Hit Back at Trump Tariffs, India Hikes Import Duties On US Agricultural Products
Representational photo (Reuters)
New Delhi: In a retaliatory move, India has hiked customs duty on several goods, including Bengal gram, lentils and artemia, imported from the US.

The import duty hike would be effective from August 4, the Finance ministry said in a notification. The import duty on chickpeas and Bengal gram has been increased to 60 per cent, while that on lentils has been hiked to 30 per cent.

The duty on boric acid and binders for foundry moulds has been hiked to 7.5 per cent, while that on domestic reagents was raised to 10 per cent. Duty on artemia, a kind of shrimp, has been hiked to 15 per cent.

The other products on which duties have been hiked include certain kind of nuts, iron and steel products, apples, pears, flat rolled products of stainless steel, other alloy steel, tube and pipe fittings, and screws, bolts and rivets.

However, there was no duty hike on motorcycles imported from the US. Last week, India had submitted to the WTO a revised list of 30 items on which it proposed to raise customs duties by up to 50 per cent.

The move was in retaliation to the duty hike by the US on certain steel and aluminium products which had tariff implication of USD 241 million on India.

The duty hike by India would have an equivalent tariff implications for the US. Sources said out of 30 items proposed, India has "excluded motorbikes above 800 cc. Now additional customs duties have been imposed on 29 items."

On March 9, US President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items, a move that has sparked fears of a global trade war. India has said the duty imposed by the US has affected steel exports by USD 198.6 million and aluminium shipments by USD 42.4 million.

India has also dragged the US to the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism over the imposition of import duties on steel and aluminium. India exports steel and aluminium products worth about USD 1.5 billion to the US every year.

India's exports to the US in 2016-17 stood at USD 42.21 billion, while imports were USD 22.3 billion.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,588.38 +41.05 ( +0.12%)

Nifty 50

10,779.05 +7.00 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,034.55 +15.30 +1.50
ICICI Bank 299.25 +6.05 +2.06
HDFC Bank 2,061.70 +5.55 +0.27
TCS 1,824.00 +1.55 +0.09
Tata Steel 566.60 +3.35 +0.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 371.30 +5.30 +1.45
Infibeam Incorp 154.50 -0.80 -0.52
Vardhman Text 1,255.00 +49.90 +4.14
Bajaj Auto 2,858.00 -15.30 -0.53
Reliance 1,034.50 +14.55 +1.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 299.25 +6.05 +2.06
Adani Ports 371.45 +5.80 +1.59
Reliance 1,034.65 +15.40 +1.51
Zee Entertain 568.80 +7.90 +1.41
Bajaj Finserv 6,014.95 +67.40 +1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 299.10 +5.85 +1.99
Adani Ports 371.30 +5.30 +1.45
Reliance 1,034.50 +14.55 +1.43
Tata Steel 566.75 +3.45 +0.61
HDFC 1,858.00 +11.45 +0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 159.05 -3.70 -2.27
M&M 886.00 -18.40 -2.03
Power Grid Corp 195.10 -4.05 -2.03
Bharti Infratel 280.00 -5.30 -1.86
Dr Reddys Labs 2,324.10 -43.65 -1.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 195.10 -4.50 -2.25
ONGC 159.25 -3.55 -2.18
Dr Reddys Labs 2,326.60 -42.45 -1.79
M&M 886.75 -15.90 -1.76
SBI 270.85 -2.40 -0.88
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You