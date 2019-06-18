In Budget Wish-List, NAREDCO Seeks 10-Year Tax Holiday for Realtors on Rental Housing Profits
In its budget wish-list, NAREDCO has recommended various incentives to promote rental housing in a big way.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Realtors body NAREDCO has demanded a boost to rental housing in the upcoming budget from the government through incentives like 10-year tax holiday to real estate developers on profit earned from the business.
"In view of the housing shortage in the country and the objective 'Housing for All by 2022' as also in view of the fact that all cannot afford ownership housing, we need to give a big boost to 'Rental Housing'," NAREDCO President Niranjan Hiranandani said.
In its budget wish-list, NAREDCO has recommended various incentives to promote rental housing in a big way.
It suggested that 10-year tax holiday be given to real estate developers on profits earned from rental housing.
That apart, the association sought deduction on expenses like interest and brokerage.
As customers prefer fully-furnished flats, NAREDCO said depreciation should be allowed on furniture and fixtures as well as on apartments.
"High cost of houses and high property taxes lead to a low rate of return (ROR) from rental housing, making renting out an un-remunerative proposition.
"To improve the effective ROR from renting, it is suggested that the deduction from rental income under Section 24(a) be increased from 30 per cent to 50 per cent. This will promote rental housing," NAREDCO said.
The association also said that the goods and services tax on maintenance charges of residential complexes should be totally exempted.
CREDAI and NAREDCO are the two main associations of real estate developers across the country.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|109.30
|-5.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|609.80
|-6.86
|Reliance
|1,281.00
|-0.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,409.00
|0.67
|HDFC Bank
|2,417.25
|-0.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|109.30
|-5.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|609.70
|-6.95
|Infosys
|750.65
|1.38
|Reliance
|1,282.55
|0.08
|Godrej Consumer
|671.25
|2.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|168.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|260.35
|1.98
|BPCL
|385.55
|1.96
|Power Grid Corp
|197.80
|1.93
|ICICI Bank
|422.15
|1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|168.00
|2.47
|Coal India
|260.35
|2.02
|ICICI Bank
|422.20
|1.88
|Power Grid Corp
|197.70
|1.88
|Infosys
|750.65
|1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|609.80
|-6.86
|Yes Bank
|109.30
|-5.90
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,439.00
|-2.17
|Hindalco
|189.95
|-1.89
|Asian Paints
|1,380.05
|-1.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|109.30
|-5.94
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,437.05
|-2.20
|Asian Paints
|1,380.40
|-1.53
|Sun Pharma
|378.40
|-1.11
|HDFC
|2,154.30
|-0.79
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
- Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan
- Jonas Brothers Say 'Happiness Has Truly Begun' With Their No. 1 Album First Time in a Decade
- Kriti Sanon Soaks Up the Sun in Maldives With Her Tribe, See All Pics
- Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s