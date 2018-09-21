GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In-Flight Connectivity to be Enabled Soon in India: Telecom Secretary

Globally, many airlines are already offering wi-fi for passengers, but they currently have to switch off the facility when they enter the Indian airspace.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2018, 11:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In-Flight Connectivity to be Enabled Soon in India: Telecom Secretary
Picture for Representation. (Photo courtesy: AP)
Loading...
Bengaluru: In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) enabling passengers to make calls and access internet services on domestic and international flights in India may happen this or early next week, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said Friday.

The central government would issue a notification for this soon, she said.

IFC aims at enabling making calls and internet services during flights in the Indian airspace and availability of wi-fi is also expected to provide local airlines an additional source of revenues amid stiff competition in the fast-growing Indian aviation market.

Globally, many airlines are already offering wi-fi for passengers, but they currently have to switch off the facility when they enter the Indian airspace.

"IFC may happen this week or maybe early next week because we have already finalised the guidelines. Just the notification is to be issued," Sundararajan told PTI here.

The official said the response from both foreign and domestic airline operators, had been positive as they see it as a competitive strategy to attract customers.

"See a lot of the airline operators have been quite keen on IFC. They see it as a competitive strategy to attract customers. International operators like INMARSAT also are keen to come in and of course, our own local players are there. Definitely, there is a lot of interest," she added.

Asked whether IFC would be available at a premium with a free hand to operators on tariff or would the government intervene and fix tariff, the Telecom secretary said India did not have a history of regulators fixing the tariff.

Instead, the tariffs would be fixed by the operators.

However, the final authority would rest on the regulator, she added.

If the prices were going to be high, that will be a question the regulator will have to see at that point in time.

AirAsia, Air France, British Airways, Egypt Air, Emirates, Air New Zealand, Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways and Virgin Atlantic are among 30 airlines that already allow mobile phone use on aircraft.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,841.60 -279.62 ( -0.75%)

Nifty 50

11,143.10 -91.25 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Dewan Housing 350.55 -260.00 -42.58
Reliance 1,217.50 +6.75 +0.56
Axis Bank 599.20 -9.60 -1.58
Tata Steel 625.15 +3.95 +0.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 351.55 -259.05 -42.43
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,061.90 -94.60 -8.18
Oracle Fin Serv 4,031.30 -71.85 -1.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 281.20 +10.30 +3.80
BPCL 376.50 +11.45 +3.14
IOC 158.15 +4.60 +3.00
HPCL 258.00 +6.65 +2.65
Hindalco 240.40 +4.75 +2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 180.10 +3.45 +1.95
Wipro 337.35 +4.60 +1.38
ITC 303.75 +4.10 +1.37
TCS 2,103.80 +26.90 +1.30
Asian Paints 1,303.10 +13.75 +1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,062.15 -97.10 -8.38
Bajaj Finance 2,379.40 -120.15 -4.81
Tech Mahindra 738.05 -31.90 -4.14
UPL 665.80 -26.50 -3.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Kotak Mahindra 1,179.65 -47.35 -3.86
Adani Ports 362.00 -10.95 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,761.70 -42.90 -2.38
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...