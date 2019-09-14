In Fresh Push to Boost Economy, Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce Sector-specific Measures Today

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on Saturday expected to announce more measures to arrest the economic slowdown that has plagued Modi government's second term. The focus of the announcements will be on boosting the realty and export sectors, CNBC-TV18 quoted its sources as saying.

Sitharaman is tentatively scheduled to address a news conference at 2:30pm to outline fresh measures for growth. She is also likely to share the feedback she has received on the measures taken in the recent weeks.

It's noteworthy that the finance minister has been meeting industry captains and economists across the nation to take stock of the situation. In two earlier instances, she has announced merger of 10 public sector banks into four and withdrawn higher surcharge on FPIs and domestic investors.

The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth.

In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.

Another major event to watch out for is the GST Council meeting next week in Goa. The Centre is expected to announce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate for the auto beleaguered industry from the highest tax slab of 28 percent to 18 percent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.