Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

In Fresh Push to Boost Economy, Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce Sector-specific Measures Today

Nirmala Sitharaman is tentatively scheduled to address a news conference at 2:30pm to outline fresh measures for growth.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In Fresh Push to Boost Economy, Nirmala Sitharaman May Announce Sector-specific Measures Today
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on Saturday expected to announce more measures to arrest the economic slowdown that has plagued Modi government's second term. The focus of the announcements will be on boosting the realty and export sectors, CNBC-TV18 quoted its sources as saying.

Sitharaman is tentatively scheduled to address a news conference at 2:30pm to outline fresh measures for growth. She is also likely to share the feedback she has received on the measures taken in the recent weeks.

It's noteworthy that the finance minister has been meeting industry captains and economists across the nation to take stock of the situation. In two earlier instances, she has announced merger of 10 public sector banks into four and withdrawn higher surcharge on FPIs and domestic investors.

The economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 percent for the first quarter of the current fiscal and the government has announced a slew of measures to reinvigorate the sagging growth.

In recent weeks, the government has announced a slew of economic measures including the mega bank mergers, withdrawal of higher surcharge on Foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) and domestic investors, sops for infrastructure, revival package for the auto industry and relief for startups.

Another major event to watch out for is the GST Council meeting next week in Goa. The Centre is expected to announce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate for the auto beleaguered industry from the highest tax slab of 28 percent to 18 percent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,384.99 +280.71 ( +0.76%)

NIFTY 50

11,075.90 +93.10 ( +0.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.55 0.88
Maruti Suzuki 6,450.30 0.91
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
Axis Bank 674.25 1.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IEX 118.10 -9.71
Yes Bank 68.60 0.96
Reliance 1,225.55 1.26
Tata Motors 129.55 1.25
Maruti Suzuki 6,449.80 0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 408.55 6.34
IOC 130.10 4.58
Titan Company 1,123.40 3.43
GAIL 129.25 2.78
ICICI Bank 413.40 2.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 149.20 2.72
ICICI Bank 413.25 2.61
ONGC 128.80 2.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,483.55 1.79
Axis Bank 674.35 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.05 -1.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,731.55 -1.28
Sun Pharma 422.85 -1.16
HDFC Bank 2,257.45 -0.59
ITC 239.90 -0.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 342.75 -1.35
Sun Pharma 423.25 -1.04
HDFC Bank 2,256.25 -0.62
ITC 239.95 -0.35
HUL 1,804.80 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram