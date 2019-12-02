Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

In Lok Sabha, Govt Says Unemployment Rate Almost Doubled Between 2013-14 and 2017-18

Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday said that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 3.4 percent in 2013-14 to 6 percent in 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 10:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Lok Sabha, Govt Says Unemployment Rate Almost Doubled Between 2013-14 and 2017-18
File photo of proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: In a reply to Congress MP Kodikkunnil Suresh in the Lok Sabha, Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday said that the unemployment rate in the country has increased from 3.4 percent in 2013-14 to 6 percent in 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

According to the reply, the unemployment rate stood at 3.7% in 2015-16.

Meanwhile, government data released last month showed that the urban unemployment rate between January-March 2019 stood at 9.3 percent. During April-June 2018, it stood at 9.8 percent.

The data showed that unemployment rate in urban areas among males was estimated at 8.7 per cent during January-March 2019 as compared to 9 per cent during April-June 2018.

For women, the UR was at 11.6 per cent during the reported period as against 12.8 per cent during April-June 2018.

The government had been receiving a lot of criticism for high unemployment rates amid slowing economic growth.

The statement last month pointed out that the overall labour force participation rate (LFPR) was estimated as 36 per cent in the urban areas during January-March 2019, as compared to 35.6 per cent during April- June 2018.

The LFPR for men was estimated to be 56.2 per cent, while for women it was at 15 per cent in the urban areas during the January-March 2019 period.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,048.20 -7.85 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 304.15 4.70
Bharti Airtel 458.60 3.65
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Reliance 1,586.50 2.28
Vodafone Idea 7.80 13.87
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 304.10 4.74
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Infosys 692.90 -0.44
Reliance 1,586.30 2.28
Bharti Airtel 458.55 3.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 458.60 3.65
JSW Steel 268.30 2.58
Grasim 807.25 2.57
Reliance 1,586.50 2.28
Asian Paints 1,738.25 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 458.55 3.67
Reliance 1,586.30 2.28
Asian Paints 1,737.00 1.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,633.00 1.15
M&M 534.25 0.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Eicher Motors 21,713.10 -5.11
Bharti Infratel 265.50 -3.91
Bajaj Finance 3,950.45 -3.04
ONGC 128.10 -2.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Bajaj Finance 3,949.40 -3.04
ONGC 128.15 -2.73
Sun Pharma 440.05 -2.17
TML-D 69.90 -1.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram