Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

In Minor Relief, Wholesale Price-based Inflation Eases to 0.16% in October

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.54 per cent in October 2018.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Minor Relief, Wholesale Price-based Inflation Eases to 0.16% in October
A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata. (Reuters/file photo)

New Delhi: Wholesale prices based inflation eased further to 0.16 per cent in October, as against 0.33 per cent in September due to subdued prices of non-food articles and fall in prices of manufactured items, government data showed on Thursday.

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.54 per cent in October 2018. The rate of price rise for food articles was at 9.80 per cent during the month, while for non-food articles it stood at 2.35 per cent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation was at (-)0.84 per cent in October 2019. However, the retail inflation for the month hit a 16-month high of 4.62 per cent due to soaring prices of food articles, including fruits and vegetables.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,872.10 +31.65 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
Yes Bank 68.75 0.81
SBI 306.00 -0.26
Indiabulls Hsg 211.35 -3.16
Reliance 1,462.75 -0.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Narayana Hruda 305.85 1.41
Cipla 451.05 0.62
Yes Bank 68.80 0.81
Indiabulls Hsg 210.00 -3.80
Cholamandalam 309.80 4.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.65 2.66
IOC 136.85 2.24
Infosys 705.30 2.02
Bajaj Finance 4,210.55 1.59
HDFC Bank 1,273.90 1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 498.25 2.56
Infosys 705.25 2.03
Bajaj Finance 4,220.00 1.84
HDFC Bank 1,276.10 1.44
Maruti Suzuki 7,246.00 1.26
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 208.65 -4.38
Vedanta 144.00 -2.96
Zee Entertain 282.00 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,375.10 -2.76
UltraTechCement 4,003.40 -2.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,373.00 -2.89
Vedanta 144.30 -2.66
Coal India 202.60 -2.22
Tata Motors 167.25 -1.96
ONGC 136.05 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram